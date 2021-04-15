Almost 3 in 4 drivers in Nevada are interested in getting an electric vehicle, finds new Consumer Reports survey

Adopting Advanced Clean Cars Standards in Nevada would make it easier for consumers to find an electric vehicle to buy

CARSON CITY, NV — Almost three out of every four adult drivers in Nevada (73%) are interested in getting an electric vehicle in the future, according to a new survey from Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer research, testing and advocacy organization. Thirty-seven percent of Nevada drivers say they either plan to get, or would consider getting, an electric vehicle for their very next purchase or lease.

The new survey data comes as Nevada’s Department of Environmental Protection considers adoption of Advanced Clean Cars Standards, an innovative program that can reduce climate pollution by making it easier for Nevadans to find electric vehicles to buy at local auto dealerships. The Advanced Clean Cars program would ensure that, by 2025, at least 5 percent of auto sales in the state are electric vehicles.

“Lots of Nevadans are interested in electric vehicles, and adopting Advanced Clean Cars Standards is the best thing the state can do to make sure drivers have all the options,” says Alfred Artis, sustainability policy analyst at Consumer Reports.

Alfred Artis submitted public comments today to Nevada’s Department of Environmental Protection as part of the board’s technical public comment sessions.

“The Advanced Clean Cars program would increase consumer choice by ensuring more types of zero-emission vehicles, like electric vehicles, are available to buy in Nevada,” says Artis, whose OpEd published in a Nevada newspaper late last year also highlighted the benefits EVs could have to Nevada’s state economy. “As more types of electric vehicles hit the market over the coming years, such as electric pickups and SUVs, this program will ensure that Nevadans can find what they want to buy at their local dealerships.”

According to research by Consumer Reports, switching from fueling a car to charging a new electric vehicle can cut fueling costs by about 60 percent. For Nevadans driving 15,000 miles per year, that adds up to around $1,000 to $1,600 annually. And electric vehicle drivers, on average, spend 50 percent less on repair and maintenance costs compared to owners of gas-powered vehicles. That can often more than offset the current price premium for an electric vehicle, and as more electric vehicles hit the used-car market, these qualities will greatly benefit used-car buyers, who spend a greater percentage of their transportation expenses on vehicle repairs.

The survey also finds that Nevadans support government policies that would expand consumer choice and lower cost of electric vehicle ownership:

55% of adult Nevada drivers ‘agree’ or ‘strongly agree’ that the state should require automakers to offer plug-in electric vehicle options; 20% ‘disagree’ or ‘strongly disagree.’

64% of adult Nevada drivers ‘agree’ or ‘strongly agree’ that incentives and tax rebates for EVs should be targeted towards low and moderate income consumers; 11% ‘disagree’ or ‘strongly disagree.’

70% of adult Nevada drivers ‘agree’ or ‘strongly agree’ that electric utility providers should offer discounts to charge EVs at times when electricity demand is low; 9% ‘disagree’ or ‘strongly disagree.’

CR’s survey was administered by phone and Internet from July 29 through August 12, 2020, to 439 adults residing in Nevada, fielded by NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, with additional sample recruited through Dynata’s nonprobability opt-in panel. Questions about EVs were asked of the 400 with a valid driver’s license. Data weighted to be representative of all Nevadans. The margin of error for the Nevada electric vehicle sample is +/- 9.51%. For full survey items and results, see here.

