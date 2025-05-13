Consumer Reports: Energy Star May Be on the Chopping Block

CR urges EPA to find a way to preserve popular program that delivers big benefits to consumers and companies

CR’s March 2025 nationally-representative survey found overwhelming support for energy efficiency standards among Americans across the political spectrum

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reportedly planning to shutter its long-running Energy Star program.

Sara Enright, senior director of safety and sustainability policy at Consumer Reports, said: “Energy Star empowers consumers, guides businesses, and supports innovation—all while saving Americans a lot of money. It has delivered huge benefits for the economy, public health, and the environment for more than three decades. We urge officials to find a way to keep this program going.”

Shanika Whitehurst, associate director for Consumer Reports’ product sustainability, research and testing team, said: “If this popular program goes away, it would be a big loss for the millions of consumers who’ve come to recognize and trust the label every time they shop for major products and appliances. The loss would hit especially hard at a time when people are dealing with unpredictable energy bills and trying to cut expenses.”

Launched by the EPA in 1992 during the Bush administration, the Energy Star program has become a cornerstone of the U.S. energy efficiency movement. It sets voluntary standards for appliances, electronics, lighting, and HVAC systems—and awards a widely trusted label to products that meet or exceed those standards. The blue Energy Star logo is now widely visible throughout American homes, stores, and workplaces.

By raising awareness of energy-efficient products and helping consumers make informed choices, Energy Star has driven market demand for innovation to drive down home energy costs. Today, more than 40% of Fortune 500 companies participate in the program, and over 800,000 product models have earned Energy Star certification. According to the EPA, every dollar invested in Energy Star has delivered nearly $350 in energy cost savings for U.S. households and businesses. Households using Energy Star certified products save an average of $450 annually on utility bills—real relief for consumers facing rising energy prices.

CR’s March 2025 nationally representative survey of 2,291 U.S. adults found overwhelming support for energy efficiency standards. Eighty-seven percent of Americans—including 94% of Democrats and 82% of Republicans—agree that home appliances for sale in the U.S. should be required to meet minimum levels of energy efficiency.

When asked what an “energy efficient” label means to them, 73% of Americans said it signals cost savings on energy bills compared to an appliance without the “energy efficient” label. A little under half (46%) said such a label indicates a lower environmental impact than an appliance without that label.

***

