Consumer Reports Calls on New York Lawmakers to Adopt Several Key Consumer Protection Bills During the 2026 Legislative Session

As legislative session begins, Consumer Reports urges Albany to fill critical gaps in privacy, product safety, energy affordability, and insurance fairness.

YONKERS, NY—With the 2026 legislative session now fully underway, Consumer Reports (CR) has sent a comprehensive policy letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leadership, calling on them to support a slate of bills to protect New Yorker consumers in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Following the Governor’s State of the State address earlier this month—which highlighted themes of affordability and safety—CR is urging Albany to turn those themes into concrete action. CR’s letter identified seven urgent priorities that would secure strongest-in-the-nation protections for consumer privacy, product safety, and financial fairness.

“New York state has often led the way in adopting strong, first-in-the-nation protections for consumers, such as banning hidden fees in ticket sales, and creating a consumer right to repair for electronic devices,” said Chuck Bell, advocacy programs director for Consumer Reports. “With a number of consumer protections being rolled back at the national levell, New York has an unprecedented opportunity this year to take the lead in protecting consumers against dangerous chemicals in our food and cosmetics, curbing escalating costs for utility service and homeowners insurance, and protecting consumer privacy and cybersecurity. We are excited to work with Gov. Hochul and New York legislators to create a fairer, safer and more just marketplace for all consumers.”

Consumer Reports’ top seven legislative priorities for 2026 include:

Enacting the Beauty Justice Act (A.2054A and S.2057A): Testing by Consumer Reports found toxic chemicals in 100% of synthetic braiding hair samples tested, disproportionately affecting Black women and women of color. This bill would ban the sale of personal care and beauty products containing intentionally added toxic substances like lead and PFAS.

Ensuring Safer School Meals (A.8707 and S.3214): This legislation would ban seven synthetic dyes—including Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1—from foods served in New York public schools. These dyes have been linked to behavioral issues like hyperactivity and inattention, particularly in children with ADHD. CR supports this science-based protection to ensure schools provide healthy learning environments.

Tackling Energy Affordability (Governor’s Program Proposal): CR supports the Governor’s “Ratepayer Protection Plan” to keep bills under control by modernizing utility regulations and eliminating “gold-plated” rate cases. CR is urging the Legislature to adopt these provisions in the state budget to require utilities to prioritize cost-effective grid flexibility technologies and restrict rate increases to the rate of inflation.

Stabilizing Homeowners Insurance (S.8583A): Many New Yorkers are seeing rising home insurance costs and deserve transparency about how their premiums are determined. CR supports legislation requiring insurers to disclose the risk models they use to set rates and to offer guaranteed discounts for homeowners who mitigate risks.

Passing Comprehensive Privacy Legislation: New Yorkers still lack fundamental control over the personal data companies collect and sell about them. CR is calling for a strong, comprehensive privacy law that minimizes data collection, requires universal opt-outs, and reins in the data brokers who profit from our private lives.

Securing “Zombie” Devices (S.8507): As “Internet of Things” devices age, they often lose software support, becoming open doors for hackers. The Connected Consumer Product End of Life Disclosure Act (S.8507) would require manufacturers to disclose exactly how long a device will be supported with security updates.

Strengthening New York’s Consumer Law (A.5287 and S.105) : CR strongly supports efforts to strengthen New York General Business Law §349 by 1) broadly prohibiting unfair and abusive practices that harm individual consumers; 2) eliminating the judicial requirement of demonstrating that a business engages in “consumer-oriented conduct,” in order to bring a claim; 3) increasing the amount of damages available for recovery, and 4) making attorney’s fees mandatory instead of discretionary.

In addition to these top priorities, CR is advocating for a suite of bills designed to foster a fairer marketplace, including a ban on surveillance pricing and the Clean Deliveries Act to reduce pollution from e-commerce warehouses. The full letter sent to New York State leadership is available here.

About Consumer Reports

Founded in 1936, CR has a mission to create a fair and just marketplace for all. Widely known for our rigorous research and testing of products and services, we also survey millions of consumers each year, report extensively on marketplace issues, and advocate for consumer rights and protections around safety as well as digital rights, financial fairness, and sustainability. CR is independent and nonprofit.

