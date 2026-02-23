Ahead of House Vote, Consumer Groups Warn H.R. 4626 Threatens Consumer Savings

Proposal could weaken appliance efficiency standards, raising utility bill costs for households across America.

Washington, D.C. – The US House is expected to vote this week on a congressional proposal that threatens to raise costs for households across America. Consumer Reports joined Consumer Federation of America, National Consumer Law Center, and U.S. PIRG in submitting a letter of opposition to H.R. 4626, which could increase consumer utility costs by granting new federal authority to remove critical appliance efficiency standards, while setting roadblocks for the adoption of future standards.

Appliance efficiency standards ensure that any of the huge array of product choices available to consumers incorporate energy-saving designs and technology that help limit energy consumption and lower utility bills. These standards typically deliver $3 to $5 in consumer energy savings for every $1 increase in appliance cost.

Without existing standards, the typical US household would have spent an additional $6,000 on utility bills over the past decade, according to a recent report.

“At a time when consumers are seeing their costs increasing across the marketplace, maintaining appliance standards is an easy way for consumers to save money on rising utility bills,” said Dylan Jaff, sustainability policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “These standards are especially important for the over 44 million American households who rent and have little direct control over the appliances in their homes.”

A nationally representative survey of 2,291 US adults by Consumer Reports in March of 2025 found that an overwhelming majority (87%) of consumers agree that “New home appliances for sale in the U.S. should be required to achieve at least a minimum level of efficiency.” When we asked what would most encourage people to buy an energy-efficient large home appliance, the most common response was lower energy bills.

