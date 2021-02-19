Virginia bill expanding access to electric vehicles is a big win for consumers, says Consumer Reports

HB1965 will put Virginia on a path to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards, ensuring less-polluting vehicles come to Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer research, testing, and advocacy organization, commends the Virginia state legislature for passing a bill that will help reduce air and climate pollution, and help consumers save money.

Passing House Bill 1965 now enables Virginia’s Governor to create a low- and zero-emissions vehicle program, known as the Advanced Clean Cars Standards, which would ensure that automakers don’t ignore Virginia when they go to sell their least-polluting vehicles.

“Virginia’s drivers want cleaner cars and this forward-thinking program ensures that it will be easier for them to buy the latest and greatest electric vehicles as they hit the market,” says David Friedman, Vice President of Advocacy at Consumer Reports. Friedman, a Virginia resident, joined the owner of a northern Virginia car dealership in advocating for HB 1965 in an OpEd in the Washington Post last week, where David described how he had to go to Maryland to purchase his EV.

Newly-released survey data from Consumer Reports finds:

Nearly 7 in 10 adult drivers in Virginia are interested in getting an electric vehicle at some point in the future, including 3 in 10 who would consider an electric vehicle for their very next lease or purchase.

73% of adult Virginia drivers “agree” or “strongly agree” that automakers should make a variety of vehicle types available as plug-in EVs, including pickup trucks and SUVs; only 3% “disagree” or “strongly disagree.”

3 out of every 4 adult drivers in Virginia “agree” or “strongly agree” that widespread electric vehicle use will help reduce air or climate pollution.

Electric vehicles can also save drivers money. A recent analysis by Consumer Reports found that the most popular electric vehicles cost less to own than the best-selling gas-powered vehicles in their class, thanks in part to lower operating and maintenance costs.

Almost one-third of plug-in electric vehicles registered in Virginia at the start of 2020 were purchased outside the Commonwealth, according to state and industry data.

The bill has now passed both chambers and is now headed to Virginia’s governor, who is expected to sign it into law.