Major retailers pull risky bike helmets following Consumer Reports outreach; CR calls for stronger safety oversight from policymakers and retailers

CR offers free bike helmet ratings from our rigorous tests and tips to help consumers stay safe

WASHINGTON, DC—Consumer Reports (CR) spot-checked 21 bike helmets purchased online and found that several lacked the legally required sticker or label declaring compliance with federal safety regulations—a red flag indicating that they might not adequately protect consumers in a crash. This review is a follow-up to a 2019 investigation, which also found that it was easy to find bike helmets online that do not meet federal safety standards.

CR’s most recent review found that eight helmets lacked the required Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) labeling, which indicates whether a helmet meets U.S. safety standards. These non-compliant products were being sold on popular platforms, including eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Shein, Temu, and Walmart.com. Following outreach from Consumer Reports, eBay, Shein, Temu, and Walmart removed the noncompliant helmets from their platforms. However, Meta, which owns Facebook Marketplace, did not respond, leaving potentially dangerous helmets available for sale.

“It’s encouraging that platforms responded to CR’s concerns and removed the illegal listings,” said Oriene Shin, manager of safety policy at Consumer Reports. “However, it is also clear that online marketplaces are still not doing enough to prevent sellers from listing non-compliant products, including bike helmets, which leaves consumers at risk of serious injury.

“E-commerce platforms have reshaped how we shop, giving consumers more choices than ever. But when third-party sellers continually offer unsafe items, go silent, and leave buyers at risk, it’s clear the system needs to be fixed. Manufacturers, retailers, and policymakers must work together to protect consumers and ensure only safe products are sold.”

In 2024, CR released a report on online marketplaces and found that many platforms lack clear legal responsibility and liability for unsafe third-party products. This gap allows potentially dangerous items, such as non-compliant helmets, to be sold on their platforms. CR is urging lawmakers and regulators to hold online platforms accountable for the safety of products listed and sold through their marketplaces. CR also advocates for all online shopping platforms to adhere to basic standards outlined in its report.

Last week, the CPSC issued a recall for Wemfg’s Children’s Multi-Purpose Bike Helmets, sold exclusively on Amazon.com from April 2024 through July 2024, for failing to meet federal safety standards. The CPSC is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Wemfg for a full refund. This recall and CR’s investigation underscores the importance of the CPSC’s continued monitoring and enforcement against non-compliant bike helmets.

CR is committed to safety. Ratings of required life-saving products, like bike helmets, smoke detectors, and car seats, are available to everyone. You can view CR’s top bike helmet picks for adults (separated into road/mountain style and urban/skate style) and kids, which have been rigorously tested for safety.

Consumer Tips for Choosing a Safe Bike Helmet—To help consumers avoid unsafe helmets, CR offers the following tips:

Buy from a trusted shop or retailer. Check CR’s bike helmet buying guide for advice on purchasing from reputable sources.

Check CR’s bike helmet buying guide for advice on purchasing from reputable sources. Beware of counterfeit products. If a deal seems too good to be true—such as a $200 helmet being sold for $20 by an unknown seller—it likely is. Counterfeit helmets may lack proper safety protections.

If a deal seems too good to be true—such as a $200 helmet being sold for $20 by an unknown seller—it likely is. Counterfeit helmets may lack proper safety protections. Check CR’s 2025 bike helmet ratings. All helmets in CR’s free bike helmet ratings meet federal safety standards and are rigorously tested. Ratings include top picks for adults and kids, as well as helmets designed for e-bikes.

All helmets in CR’s free bike helmet ratings meet federal safety standards and are rigorously tested. Ratings include top picks for adults and kids, as well as helmets designed for e-bikes. Verify your helmet. Helmets must include labels with fitting instructions and details on how to wear them properly. If your helmet lacks this information, it may not meet safety requirements.

Don’t assume all products sold in the U.S. are safe. Even unsafe products with enforceable standards, like bike helmets, can fall through the cracks on online marketplaces. If you are buying from a major retailer, it’s important to be cautious about platforms like Amazon or Walmart that allow third-party sellers. Follow our tips above to find certified bike helmets.

Contact: Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org