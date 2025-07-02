Press Release

Consumer Reports: Circuit Court Preserves Bipartisan Leadership at the Consumer Product Safety Commission Pending Appeal

July 2, 2025

CR calls on Congress to preserve the CPSC as an independent agency, and support its vital mission to protect the public from hazardous consumer products

WASHINGTON, DC — Consumer Reports (CR) welcomed an order from the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals regarding the three Commissioners who were fired, then reinstated, at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Attorneys for the Justice Department had asked the appeals court to pause a recent district court ruling that found that the Commissioners were unlawfully fired, leading to their reinstatement. The Fourth Circuit denied that request, which allows the reinstated Commissioners to remain in their leadership roles at the agency while the appeals process continues.

“The CPSC was designed to be independent, and led by a bipartisan Commission, so it could stay at arm’s length from the daily political whims, and focus on getting dangerous products off the market,” said Gabe Knight, Consumer Reports’ Senior Policy Analyst. “This ruling means the Commission can continue its critical safety work on a bipartisan basis, as Congress intended when it created the CPSC over fifty years ago. We continue to call on Congress to support the CPSC, and provide the agency with the resources it needs to continue keeping consumers and their families safe.”

The Circuit Court’s ruling enables the Commission to retain its bipartisan structure as it seeks to advance its priorities during this critical period for consumer protection, including stopping hazardous products at U.S. borders, enforcing product safety laws, and investigating emerging product hazards.

Congress established the CPSC in 1972, and charged it with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with more than 15,000 types of consumer products. The agency creates and enforces product safety standards, issues recalls, warns the public when dangerous products are being sold—or already in their homes, conducts research, and collects data. Congress designed the CPSC to operate independently, ensuring it can act in the public interest without undue political or corporate influence.

CR has strongly supported the CPSC’s mission since the agency’s establishment, and continues to advocate for strong, independent oversight of the consumer product marketplace. As the marketplace rapidly changes, and a growing number of purchases take place online, consumers increasingly depend on the CPSC to protect them and their families from unsafe products. According to CR, the agency’s ability to take strong action depends on preserving its independence and the integrity of its bipartisan leadership. CR calls on Congress to protect the CPSC’s vital work from any efforts that would restrict its ability to fulfill its mission to protect the public from hazardous consumer products.

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org

IssuesProduct Safety
Experts
Gabe Knight
Senior Policy Analyst
Oriene Shin
Manager, Safety Advocacy
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
June 16, 2025
Beauty Justice Act Passes the Senate, Nearly 40 Business Urge NY Assembly to Act Now and Pass the Bill Before the Session Ends
June 11, 2025
Consumer Reports letter to CPSC urging investigation and recall of Bugaboo Giraffe High Chair
press release
June 4, 2025
Community, Health, and Racial Justice Advocates Urge NY Lawmakers to Pass Beauty Justice Act Before Session Ends
June 4, 2025
Beauty Justice Act: Westchester County Community Org Letters to New York Leadership