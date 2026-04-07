Faulty Carbon Monoxide Detectors Sold on Amazon Linked to Four Hospitalizations, Including Two Children; Consumer Reports Calls for Immediate Action

WASHINGTON, DC—Consumer Reports (CR) has identified four hospitalizations, including two children, in a month linked to a Hembisen (also appears as HEMBISEN) carbon monoxide (CO) and gas detector sold on Amazon. According to the incident reports filed on SaferProducts.gov, the Hembisen detector with the model number KH-158 failed to alarm despite the presence of dangerous CO levels in the home. Across these listings, one-star customer reviews state that the detectors failed to alarm when exposed to carbon monoxide and gas.

CR notified Amazon of the findings, requesting action, and Amazon responded noting that “the products in question have been removed while we investigate the safety signals in question.” Amazon has also removed most similar-looking devices with various brand names mentioned in CR’s story. CR also notified the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of its findings, urged the agency to investigate, and issue a recall, as necessary.

“Consumer Reports is deeply concerned by the potential scale of faulty CO detectors being sold on Amazon and other online marketplaces,” said Gabe Knight, senior safety policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “CO is odorless and tasteless, but exposure to high levels can be fatal within hours, so it’s essential that detectors work properly. Online marketplaces and retailers must do better and ensure that the products on their platforms meet applicable voluntary standards.”

The product pages do not appear to list compliance with the voluntary safety requirements of UL 2034, the Standard for Single and Multiple Station Carbon Monoxide Alarms, or UL 1484, the Standard for Fuel Gas Alarms. There is no mandatory federal standard for CO detectors, making compliance with the voluntary standard and strict retailer enforcement all the more critical.

The risk of faulty CO detectors sold on third-party retail sites such as Amazon and Walmart is a growing concern. Amazon and other marketplaces have previously faced scrutiny by the CPSC over faulty CO detectors, including a number of recalls and warnings. The CPSC’s 2021 administrative proceeding against Amazon cited 24,000 faulty CO detectors sold on the platform. The recent incidents suggest that faulty CO detectors continue to reach consumers through Amazon and other online marketplaces.

Consumer Reports is calling on the CPSC and online retailers to take immediate steps:

CPSC: Investigate the Hembisen KH-158 and similar devices; pursue applicable corrective actions, including recalls, as warranted.

Amazon and other retailers: Work with the CPSC and manufacturers to take action to address the safety concerns with the Hembisen KH-158 and any other models that pose similar risks; and proactively warn consumers who may have purchased these devices.

Manufacturers: E nsure that the CO detectors they make meet all applicable voluntary standards, including UL 2034.



How to Stay Safe: Consumer Reports’ Tips for Buying a CO Detector

For a CO detector installed in your home, look for a device with a UL or ETL mark on the product or box, which indicates it meets the requirements of the UL 2034 voluntary safety standard. Some CO detectors, like these that CR tested , are designed to detect and display lower levels of CO than models made for general home installation. These low-level detectors can serve as a useful warning system for lowlevel CO exposure in the home, and while traveling (Note: There is no voluntary UL standard for low-level CO detectors).

Purchase a CO detector from a reputable brand and retailer. Consumer Reports independently tests and rates CO detectors for safety. Because CO detectors are life-saving devices, our product ratings are free for everyone.

***

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org