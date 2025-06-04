Community, Health, and Racial Justice Advocates Urge NY Lawmakers to Pass Beauty Justice Act Before Session Ends

YONKERS, NY — Community, consumer, health, and racial justice organizations—including Consumer Reports, the Natural Hairstyle and Braid Coalition, WE ACT for Environmental Justice, and the NAACP New York State Conference—called on New York lawmakers to pass the Beauty Justice Act (S.2057/A.2054) before the legislative session ends.

In letters to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Committee on Ways and Means Chair J. Gary Pretlow, more than a dozen groups from Westchester County and across New York State called on their state leadership to prioritize the bill, which would protect consumers from toxic chemicals commonly found in cosmetics and personal care products. The Beauty Justice Act is stalled in the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and is ready to be called to the full floor of the Senate.

“As community groups representing Westchester County, and as advocates for the health and wellbeing of consumers, we urge you to protect New Yorkers from harmful toxic chemicals by passing common sense legislation and voting to protect people in your community,” the groups wrote to Senator Stewart-Cousins and Assemblymember Pretlow.

Last month, Consumer Reports and partner organizations hosted community conversations that brought together health experts and local leaders to spotlight the need for stronger protections and build support for the Beauty Justice Act. Advocates are now calling on Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Assembly member Pretlow, and Speaker Heastie to advance the legislation and bring it to a floor vote without delay.

The Beauty Justice Act would ban the sale of cosmetics and personal care products that contain intentionally added harmful substances—including heavy metals like lead, arsenic, and mercury; PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances); phthalates; formaldehyde; asbestos; benzene; and other substances linked to cancer, infertility, and other serious health risks.

Many consumers are still unaware that everyday personal care products may contain toxic ingredients. These products are often marketed toward women and people of color, increasing the potential for disproportionate harm. An analysis by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found that nearly 80% of personal care products marketed to Black women contain hazardous ingredients, underscoring the need for stronger safeguards for these products. The Beauty Justice Act would reduce dangerous exposures and help ensure New Yorkers don’t have to be chemical experts to shop safely.

In February 2025, Consumer Reports found carcinogens in every synthetic braiding hair sample CR tested, sparking public concern about health risks. But the investigation also showed safer alternatives are possible: some synthetic braiding hair products had lower levels of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and at least one tested negative for heavy metals like lead. The findings highlight both the urgency, and the feasibility, of safer product standards. Synthetic braiding hair is one of the products that will be regulated by the Beauty Justice Act.

Statements from Advocates:

Alexandra Grose, Senior Policy Council, Consumer Reports: “Consumers shouldn’t have to worry about toxic chemicals when they go to the store to buy hair, makeup, or other personal care products. Used over time, these chemicals are known to cause serious health consequences like cancer and infertility. The New York Legislature must act now to protect New York families from toxic chemicals in the everyday products they rely on.”

Natalie Patasaw, Environmental and Climate Justice Chair, NAACP New York State Conference: “The NAACP New York State Conference is proud to stand with the many advocates calling for an end to the use of these harmful chemicals in beauty products. It is the Legislature’s responsibility to do all that it can to secure the health and well being of the people. It is beyond time that we do something to better regulate these products and reign in the practice of including these toxins in products that are so widely used by New York’s most vulnerable.”

Diane Da Costa, Co-Founder, Natural Hairstyle & Braid Coalition: “The Natural Hairstyle & Braid Coalition (NHBC) supports the Beauty Justice Act because our communities deserve access to safe, non-toxic beauty products that protect rather than harm our health. Beauty justice means setting strong standards that prioritize safety and equity—this includes banning harmful chemicals and ensuring that expert professionals trained in the beauty and wellness needs of Black women are part of the solution. This legislation aligns with the NHBC’s mission to elevate natural hair care through education, advocacy, and professional excellence that centers the Beauty Wellness of our community.”

Cheryl Brannan, Founder, Sister To Sister International: “Sister to Sister International, Inc. motivates, educates, trains, and advocates for Black women, girls, and their families. We are pleased to collaborate with Consumer Reports and other groups to educate the community about the health risks of toxic chemicals in beauty products, highlight the Beauty Justice Act’s role in creating safer regulations in New York State, and empower attendees to advocate for legislative action.”

Krista Creacy, Director of Programs, Girls Inc. of Westchester: “As an advocate for young women at Girls Inc. Westchester, I believe it is critical to ensure that the beauty products we use are safe, effective, and free from harmful chemicals that disproportionately impact marginalized communities. Passing the Beauty Justice Act is a step toward equity in the beauty industry, providing young people with the tools to make informed decisions about their health and wellness. Beauty justice means holding the industry accountable, creating an environment where everyone—especially Black and Brown communities—can thrive without being exposed to dangerous toxins in everyday products.”

Cordia Newton, Women United of Westchester Social Club: “Passing this proposed law would empower marginalized communities by fostering equity, and accountability within the beauty sector.Making the beauty companies accountable for the safety of our communities, especially the black and brown population.”

Sophia Longsworth, Toxics Policy Director, Clean+Healthy: “For far too long, toxic chemicals in our personal care products have gone unregulated when it has long been established that some products contain known endocrine disruptors, asthmagens, allergens, and cancer causing heavy metals, asbestos, and formaldehyde. Many people are unaware of the dangers lurking on store shelves because do not expect that products on sale will potentially cause irreparable harm to them and their families. The Beauty Justice Act is an opportunity for New York legislators to protect their constituents by standing up to the chemical industry and saying “no more.”

***

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org