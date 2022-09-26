Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Joint Comments on CPSC’s Draft Strategic Plan for 2023-2026

September 26, 2022
CFA CR KID PC joint comments on CPSC Draft Strategic Plan 2023-2026
129.0 KB

Our coalition of consumer organizations welcomes the opportunity to comment on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) “Draft Strategic Plan 2023-2026.” We submit the following comments regarding the agency’s draft strategic plan for fiscal years 2023- 2026.

As the agency celebrates its fiftieth year of operation, the CPSC should remain proactive in fulfilling its stated mission: “Protecting the public from hazardous consumer products.” We strongly support the CPSC’s Draft Strategic Plan that reaffirms and advances critical strategic goals and objectives necessary to guard against unreasonable risks of injury and death from consumer products.

To ensure maximum efficacy, we urge the Commission to consider the following comments for incorporation into the agency’s Strategic Plan for 2023-2026.

For full joint comments to the CPSC on its Draft Strategic Plan for 2023-2026, click here.

IssuesProduct Safety
Experts
Oriene Shin
Policy Counsel, Product Safety
Gabe Knight
Policy Analyst
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
August 30, 2022
Consumer Reports: Calif. Assembly has one final chance to Pass the “Public Right to Know Act”
August 26, 2022
CR comments to the CPSC on proposed rules to ban crib bumpers and infant inclined sleep products
August 11, 2022
CR comments to the CPSC on the revision to the voluntary standard for bassinets and cradles
press release
August 2, 2022
T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods parent company fined $13 million for selling recalled products: Consumer Reports statement