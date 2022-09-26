Joint Comments on CPSC’s Draft Strategic Plan for 2023-2026

Our coalition of consumer organizations welcomes the opportunity to comment on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) “Draft Strategic Plan 2023-2026.” We submit the following comments regarding the agency’s draft strategic plan for fiscal years 2023- 2026.

As the agency celebrates its fiftieth year of operation, the CPSC should remain proactive in fulfilling its stated mission: “Protecting the public from hazardous consumer products.” We strongly support the CPSC’s Draft Strategic Plan that reaffirms and advances critical strategic goals and objectives necessary to guard against unreasonable risks of injury and death from consumer products.

To ensure maximum efficacy, we urge the Commission to consider the following comments for incorporation into the agency’s Strategic Plan for 2023-2026.

For full joint comments to the CPSC on its Draft Strategic Plan for 2023-2026, click here.