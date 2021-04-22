Consumer Reports: White House pledge to slash emissions holds promise for saving consumers money, improving public health, reducing climate pollution

CR’s recent analysis shows consumers would save $1.6 trillion from clean car standards critical to delivering on this WH pledge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House today announced plans to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by the end of the decade.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Consumer Reports has advocated for sweeping reforms to provide consumers with money-saving options for transportation and the home that reduce emissions and improve public health.

David Friedman, Vice President, Advocacy, for Consumer Reports, said, “Consumers are paying a high price for pollution today when they could be saving trillions with twenty-first century tech that can cut pollution, reduce healthcare costs, and curb climate disasters. This pledge sends a clear message that the U.S. is ready to get back on track when it comes to cleaner cars, efficient appliances and homes, and saving consumers money with lower fuel and energy costs. Now industry, Congress and federal agencies must heed to call and act quickly to get these technologies in the hands of consumers.”

Chris Harto, Senior Policy Analyst, Transportation and Energy, for Consumer Reports, said, “Our surveys find that consumers across the country are interested in cars that pollute less and cost less to fuel. Today’s pledge is a critical first step on the path to a more sustainable future for consumers with electric vehicles and other solutions that help them hang on to more of their money. We look forward to working with the administration, Congress and industry to ensure consumers can buy money-saving products and services that will reduce their impact on public health and the environment.”

Among the reforms recommended by CR are:

Greenhouse gas emissions standards that would deliver a 60 percent reduction in new vehicle emissions by 2030 and save consumers $1.6 trillion

A reinstatement of the waiver for state vehicle emissions standards.

More equitable and more available tax incentives and grants to support sustainable consumer products and services, including electric vehicles, charging and alternative fuel infrastructure, public transit, and renewable electricity, and

A strong, technology-neutral, low-carbon or clean fuels standard to expand consumer refueling choices.

Recent CR surveys have shown:

94% of consumers say fuel economy is important when buying a new vehicle.

73% of consumers want the government to set strong fuel economy standards

71% of consumers are interested in buying an electric vehicle .

For decades, CR has promoted energy and fuel efficiency through its product ratings and policy recommendations. The independent organization recently introduced Green Choice, a green-leaf designation found in CR’s ratings for new cars and trucks, which tells people which vehicles produce among the lowest amount of greenhouse gases and smog-forming emissions, based on EPA data. The goal is to better inform consumers who are looking for a cleaner vehicle, and to incentivize automakers to meet this consumer demand. CR will be introducing Green Choice for more products in the future.

