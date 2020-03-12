Consumer Reports links Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play inclined sleepers to an additional 19 infant deaths

CR urges families to stop using inclined sleepers immediately; calls on CPSC to set strong rules for infant sleep products and secure recalls for all inclined sleepers

WASHINGTON—An ongoing Consumer Reports investigation into infant sleep safety has now found at least 19 additional infant fatalities linked to inclined sleepers, specifically the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play. CR’s reporting is based on its analysis of lawsuits, government records, and interviews with parents. These 19 additional deaths occurred before the recall of the Rock ‘n Play sleeper, as announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in April 2019, but currently are not included in the agency’s count of 73 deaths tied to the sleepers. With the additional deaths, the number of infant fatalities rises to 92.

“These new findings are stunning and devastating. In less than a year, the number of reported infant deaths linked to inclined sleepers has tripled. The CPSC must act now to finalize its safety rule for infant sleep products and protect babies from these dangerous products,” said Oriene Shin, policy counsel for home and product safety at Consumer Reports. “Manufacturers and retailers have had every opportunity to keep babies safe voluntarily, but some of them have failed to do so. Parents and caregivers need a strong rule now that will eliminate inclined sleepers and protect infants from hazardous sleep products in the future.”

CR continues to urge the CPSC to aggressively seek recalls of all infant inclined sleep products and to quickly finalize a strong safety rule for infant sleep products that would limit sleepers to a back incline of 10 degrees or less—angles that medical experts consider safe for sleep. In late February, Consumer Reports submitted formal comments and a petition with signatures from 22,650 people in support of the agency’s proposed rule.

Consumer Reports first reported in April 2019 that there were dozens of infant deaths associated with inclined sleepers. Since that time, manufacturers have recalled more than five million of the products, Congress has advanced a CR-endorsed bill to prohibit them, and some retailers have removed all inclined sleep products from their store shelves and online stores. Despite these developments, infant inclined sleep products remain for sale and in homes.

Consumer Reports urges anyone with an inclined sleep product or accessory to immediately stop using it. American Academy of Pediatrics safe sleep recommendations say that babies should be placed alone to bed on a firm, flat surface in their own space, with no extra bedding. All infant inclined sleep products and accessories conflict with that advice.

***

Contact: David Butler, dbutler@consumer.org, 202-579-7935

Note: With the continued spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Consumer Reports is working to give consumers the latest information and CR advice related to the pandemic.



Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. For 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education, and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests. Unconstrained by advertising or other commercial influences, CR has exposed landmark public health and safety issues and strives to be a catalyst for pro-consumer changes in the marketplace. From championing responsible auto safety standards, to winning food and water protections, to enhancing healthcare quality, to fighting back against predatory lenders in the financial markets, Consumer Reports has always been on the front lines, raising the voices of consumers.