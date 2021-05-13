Consumer Reports: Congress should pass ‘lifesaving’ Safe Sleep for Babies Act

CR-endorsed legislation would ban dangerous products tied to more than 200 infant deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumer Reports today endorsed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act upon its reintroduction in the U.S. House by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). The bill, which passed the House in 2019 but was not approved by the Senate, would ban inclined sleepers and crib bumper pads—two products that are not safe for infant sleep and are associated with over 200 reported infant deaths.

Oriene Shin, policy counsel at Consumer Reports, said, “This lifesaving legislation would help parents and caregivers by keeping dangerous, confusing infant sleep products off the market. Inclined sleepers and crib bumpers have put babies at serious risk for years and action is overdue. Every member of Congress should support the bill and push for its approval.”

Infant inclined sleep products and crib bumper pads conflict with American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) safe sleep recommendations for infants to be put to sleep alone, on their back, on a firm, flat surface in their own space, with no extra bedding. At least 94 deaths are linked to infant inclined sleepers and at least 113 deaths are linked to crib bumpers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is working on rules for infant sleepers and crib bumpers/liners that would effectively prohibit the most hazardous products. CR supports the CPSC’s work, and also considers the Safe Sleep for Babies Act a vital measure to protect infants.

Shin added, “Inclined sleepers and crib bumpers are unfortunately just two examples of infant products that can confuse parents and put babies at risk,” Shin adds. “Any infant product that doesn’t align with expert safe sleep recommendations should be removed from the market.”

A CR investigation revealed that numerous infant deaths were associated with inclined sleepers, helping prompt the recall of more than five million of the products since April 2019. CR continues to advocate for strong product safety protections and recommends that anyone with an infant inclined sleeper or crib bumpers should immediately stop using them.

***

Contact: David Butler, david.butler@consumer.org

Note: With the continued impact of COVID-19 on health and the economy, Consumer Reports is working to give consumers the latest information and CR advice related to the pandemic.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. For 85 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education, and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests. Unconstrained by advertising or other commercial influences, CR has exposed landmark public health and safety issues and strives to be a catalyst for pro-consumer changes in the marketplace. From championing responsible auto safety standards, to winning food and water protections, to enhancing healthcare quality, to fighting back against predatory lenders in the financial markets, Consumer Reports has always been on the front lines, raising the voices of consumers.