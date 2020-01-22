Consumer Reports calls on automakers to drop support for rollback of federal gas mileage standards

75,000 consumers join CR in petitioning GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and others to end their legal fight against state clean car authority

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumer Reports today sent letters and a consumer petition to the leaders of General Motors, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, and Mitsubishi, calling on the companies to drop their legal attack against America’s Clean Air Act, and instead support Clean Car standards that help drivers save money on fuel and reduce air pollution. 75,364 consumers signed the Consumer Reports petition demanding these actions from automakers.

A Consumer Reports (CR) analysis finds that a full rollback of America’s Clean Car standards would increase the cost of owning a new vehicle by $3,300 by 2025, and cost American consumers about $460 billion in total. Even a partial rollback could add $2,100 in net costs per vehicle.

“If these companies are committed to a zero-emission future, they should support rules that have been proven to encourage technological innovation,” said Shannon Baker-Branstetter, CR’s Manager of Cars & Energy Policy. “Today’s vehicles are safer, more reliable, and more efficient than at any point in history, thanks to the strong program in place today. The current rules and state authority help protect consumers and reduce pollution. Undoing the standards would threaten this progress and the future fuel savings for drivers.”

Four major automakers – Ford, Honda, BMW, and Volkswagen – have agreed to a voluntary framework to continue making cars that produce less pollution and cost less to drive as well. These companies acknowledge that the technology to improve vehicle efficiency and reduce emissions already exists, and that automakers have a responsibility to deliver these improvements to customers.

A PDF version of the letter to automakers is available to download at the top of this page.