Consumer Reports Applauds Bipartisan House Passage of Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Bill for E-Bikes and Other Mobility Devices

CR calls on the Senate to take up legislation without delay

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports (CR) today commended the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act (H.R. 1797) in an overwhelming bipartisan vote. This bill aims to reduce the risk of fires associated with the batteries used in e-bikes, scooters, and other mobility devices by requiring the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to put a mandatory safety standard in place.

“Today’s House vote is a critical step forward in protecting consumers from preventable fires,” said Gabe Knight, safety policy analyst for Consumer Reports. “People tell us they love their e-bike because it’s convenient, relatively affordable compared to other transportation, and environmentally friendly. But the fires, injuries, and fatalities are alarming. We have to do better. By requiring a mandatory safety standard for lithium-ion batteries, Congress would pave the way for a safer and more equitable market for these products. CR applauds the House for passing this commonsense safety bill, and we urge the Senate to move forward on legislation without delay.”

H.R. 1797 would require the CPSC to issue a mandatory safety standard, within one year of the bill’s enactment, for the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that power e-bikes, scooters, and other similar mobility products. The CPSC would also need to account for related equipment, including chargers, cables, and external packs on chargers.

When poorly made, overused, tampered with, or overcharged, lithium-ion batteries that power e-bikes, scooters, and similar devices can overheat and lead to fast-spreading fires that are difficult to extinguish. In 2023, in New York City alone, malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries were linked to at least 243 fires and 18 deaths—a stark increase from six deaths in all of 2022. Since the beginning of 2024, at least one person has been killed, and there have been several reports of fires linked to mobility devices across the country.

CR, Grubhub, the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), and twenty-one other organizations sent joint letters in April 2024 calling on the House and Senate to pass the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act (H.R. 1797/S. 1008). Last year, the House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously passed the bill in a roll call vote.

Consumer Reports published an investigation in 2022 on the rise of lithium-ion battery fires tied to e-bikes and other similar mobility devices, and the lack of oversight and accountability for manufacturers and sellers. CR’s investigation found that the current lack of safety regulations leaves countless consumers, their families, and neighbors at risk of serious injury or death. This is especially true for lower-income users – such as app-based delivery workers – who may not be able to afford higher-quality devices that are more likely to be UL-certified, and who may purchase lower-quality or heavily used batteries.

