Safety advocates warn consumers to stop using the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, as manufacturer fails to recall the product

Inclined sleeper by Sumr Brands puts babies at risk of suffocation, according to the CPSC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A coalition of safety advocacy groups today alerted all parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, an inclined sleep product made by Summer Infant, now known as Sumr Brands. The product, which was previously sold by several major retailers, was discontinued by the manufacturer in 2018.

According to a warning today from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper puts infants at risk of suffocation; however, the CPSC and Sumr Brands have not yet agreed on a recall.

The coalition made the following joint statement: “Inclined sleepers are not safe for infant sleep. If you have the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, stop using it right away and do not place your baby in it. We urge retailers and online sellers to remove the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper and all infant inclined sleepers from their offerings if they haven’t yet done so.

“We thank the CPSC for today’s announcement. Parents and caregivers deserve to know if a product puts their baby at risk. At the same time, we hope that additional actions — including recalls — are forthcoming for this product and other infant inclined sleepers still on the market. It’s unconscionable for Sumr Brands to fail to recall this product when our country’s preeminent safety experts have concluded it is unsafe.”

The CPSC’s announcement about the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper follows previous warnings from both the agency and safety groups about the dangers of infant inclined sleep products, as well as several recalls. While more than five million infant inclined sleep products have been recalled, including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper and similar inclined sleepers by Kids II and Dorel, safety advocates have documented that many inclined sleepers remain for sale and in use, and continue to put infants at risk.

There is strong evidence that infant inclined sleep products are inherently unsafe, including reports of at least 73 infant deaths linked to inclined sleepers and a CPSC-commissioned expert study released in October 2019 finding the products unsafe for infant sleep. American Academy of Pediatrics safe sleep recommendations say that babies should be placed alone to bed on a firm, flat surface in their own space, with no extra bedding. All infant inclined sleep products and accessories conflict with that advice.

