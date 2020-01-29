Safety advocates applaud new recalls, warn parents to stop using infant inclined sleepers

* Consumer Federation of America * Consumer Reports * Kids In Danger *

Four companies recall more than 165,000 inclined sleepers to prevent risk of suffocation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A coalition of safety advocacy groups today warned parents and caregivers to immediately stop using all infant inclined sleep products, as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and four companies — Delta Children, Evenflo, Graco, and Summer Infant — announced the recall of more than 165,000 of the sleepers.

The recalls follow warnings from both the CPSC and safety groups about the dangers of inclined sleepers for babies, which are linked to at least 73 infant deaths. A CPSC-commissioned expert study released in October 2019 found the products unsafe for infant sleep.

The coalition made the following joint statement:

“We commend the CPSC for today’s recalls, and urge the manufacturers to make sure the recall process is quick, easy, and effective for consumers. Our message to parents and caregivers is clear: If you have any inclined sleeper, stop using it right away because there’s a serious risk your baby might stop breathing. If you have one of the recalled sleepers, call the company or visit the ‘recall’ or ‘safety’ link on their website and ask for a full refund. “We urge retailers and online sellers to remove all infant inclined sleepers — including the recalled models — from their offerings if they haven’t yet done so. Some of these products still haven’t been recalled; it’s critical for manufacturers and the CPSC to work together to get them off the market immediately. This includes products similar to those recalled today, and other inclined products marketed for sleep like the Baby Delight Nestle Nook Portable Infant Lounger, the Hiccapop DayDreamer Lounger, and the ‘angled napper’ sold with the Chicco Lullaby Dream Playard.”

Safety advocates have documented that many inclined sleepers remain for sale and in use, and continue to put infants at risk. American Academy of Pediatrics safe sleep recommendations say that babies should be placed to sleep alone on a firm, flat surface with no extra bedding. All infant inclined sleep products and accessories conflict with that advice.

The coalition of safety groups strongly supports a federal bill — H.R. 3172, the Safe Sleep for Babies Act — that would ban all infant inclined sleep products. The House of Representatives approved the bill in December 2019. The coalition is now urging the Senate to pass the bill to protect babies from the hazards posed by infant inclined sleep products.

***

PRESS CONTACTS

Consumer Federation of America: Rachel Weintraub, 202-939-1012

Consumer Reports: David Butler, 202-579-7935

Kids In Danger: Nancy Cowles, 312-595-0649

***

For the full joint release, click here.