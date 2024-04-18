Consumer Reports Calls for Recall of Chibebe Snuggle Pods Due to Infant Suffocation Hazard

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a public warning today urging consumers to immediately stop using Chibebe Snuggle Pods because they pose a suffocation hazard to infants. According to the CPSC, the snuggle pods violate a 1992 ban on certain infant pillows because their flexible fabric covering, loose filling, and ability to easily flatten and conform to an infant’s body or face can put babies at risk.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the manufacturer, Millisage LLC, but the company has not agreed to recall these infant pillows or offer a remedy to consumers. Consumer Reports is urging Chibebe to recall their Snuggle Pods to protect families nationwide.

“It’s appalling to see a company refuse to recall a product that violates a federal ban and puts babies at serious risk,” said Oriene Shin, policy counsel for Consumer Reports. “The CPSC’s ban makes clear that this type of infant pillow product is dangerous and has no place in people’s homes. Chibebe should recall these pillows immediately and offer its customers a full refund.”

Consumer Reports also raised concerns with the CPSC about Chibebe Snuggle Pods in December 2023. CR flagged discrepancies between the company’s warnings advising against using the product for sleep and user-contributed content on Chibebe’s website that appears to show infants sleeping.

Ashita Kapoor, CR’s associate director of product safety, said, “Companies need to do a better job of ensuring that their products meet federal safety standards and do not put babies in harm’s way. Parents should never have to second-guess the safety of a product they buy for their baby. But with products in the marketplace that may not meet safety standards, it’s important to stay alert and report any product that raises concerns.”

CR underscores the CPSC warning to consumers to stop using the snuggle pods immediately, separate the snuggle pod case and inner filling bag, and dispose of the snuggle pod case and inner filling bag, as well as the bead filling. CR also supports the CPSC’s proposed rule for infant support cushions that will protect infants from the safety risks of other types of infant pillows that put babies at serious risk. Consumers can report any incidents involving product-related injuries, near-misses, or safety concerns to the CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. Learn more about the CPSC’s Chibebe Snuggle Pods safety warning.

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) safe sleep recommendations say that babies should be placed alone on a firm, flat surface in their own space, with only a fitted sheet and no added items such as blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or toys in their sleeping space. Like the AAP, CR’s safety experts recommend that babies be put to bed only in products that meet federal safety requirements for infant sleep, such as a bassinet, crib, or play yard.

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org