Peloton Recall: Consumer Reports says safety recall is right move, but delays demonstrate that product safety laws must be overhauled

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission today announced that Peloton has agreed to recall its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, following an April 17 safety warning by the CPSC. The CPSC today said Tread+ treadmills have been involved in 72 reports of people, pets, or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. The CPSC has said the Tread+ product is linked to one child death and dozens of child injuries.

Consumers will be able to get full refunds for their Peloton Tread+ treadmills until November 6, 2022, and a partial refund after that date. Peloton had initially said the CPSC’s April 17 warning was unwarranted and did not issue a recall at that time.

Consumer Reports says the recall is welcome news, but the delays left people at risk, and they demonstrate that product safety laws must be overhauled so the CPSC has the recall authority needed to carry out its mission.

William Wallace, Consumer Reports’ manager of safety policy, said, “The CPSC took a strong and principled stance for safety, and clearly that’s what made Peloton come to the table and agree to offer a full refund. It shouldn’t have required so much time and effort to get this product recalled. This episode underscores why we need to overhaul our outdated laws, so the CPSC has the ability to take quicker, forceful action when a product is putting people at risk.”

