One Year After RFK Called For Phase Out of Harmful Dyes, Some Major Food Companies Haven’t Made Commitments, No Drug Companies Have Pledged to Act

Consumer Reports Calls on FDA to Enact a Ban on Toxic Dyes; CR Survey Finds Strong Public Support for Requiring Companies to Stop Using the Chemicals

WASHINGTON DC – It’s been a year since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a plan to convince the food and pharmaceutical industries to voluntarily phase out the use of synthetic dyes that have been linked to several serious health problems. But despite a number of commitments announced by food industry giants to remove the harmful dyes, some major companies like Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and Unilever have made no concrete commitments. No drug companies have publicly announced plans to remove the dyes from their medications.

Consumer Reports (CR), which has supported legislation in a number of states to ban the toxic dyes in food, renewed its call on the FDA today to require companies to eliminate the chemicals in their products and released a nationally representative survey showing widespread public support for such a ban.

“The companies that have pledged to remove these dangerous dyes from their products deserve praise, but some companies continue to drag their feet and haven’t taken action,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports. “We shouldn’t rely on voluntary action when it comes to protecting public health. The FDA should enact an enforceable ban to get these toxic dyes out of our food and medicines. Banning these dyes will prompt manufacturers to switch to safer ingredients in the U.S. that they already use in products they sell in Europe and many countries.”

The nationally representative American Experiences Survey conducted by CR in March 2026 of 2,212 U.S. adults found that 72 percent were concerned about the use of synthetic dyes in food and 66 percent said that companies should be required to stop using synthetic dyes in food altogether. Similarly, CR’s survey found that 68 percent were concerned about synthetic dyes in medications and 66 percent said that pharmaceutical companies should stop using the dyes.

Synthetic dyes are used in thousands of grocery store staples, including candy, breakfast cereals, desserts, sodas, and sports drinks. Consumption of synthetic food dyes has been linked to adverse neurobehavioral symptoms, such as inattention, impulsiveness, and hyperactivity in certain children, particularly those at risk for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) concluded in an April 2021 report that synthetic food dyes can impact neurobehavior in some children. The report found that low income families had significantly higher intake of synthetic food dyes than other socioeconomic groups.

The FDA initially called on companies to voluntarily eliminate the use of six petroleum-based dyes by the end of 2026: FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No.40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2. However, the FDA’s web page now says that the agency is working with the companies to phase out the dyes by the end of 2027.

The FDA is also working to remove the color additive regulations that authorize Orange B and Citrus Red No. 2, which are rarely used today. In January 2025, the FDA revoked the authorization for the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs in response to a petition led by the Centers for Science in the Public Interest signed by CR and numerous other food safety organizations. FD&C Red No. 3 is a known carcinogen and has been linked to hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral effects in children.

In May 2025, the FDA issued draft guidance outlining recommendations for pharmaceutical companies for replacing synthetic dyes in prescription and over the counter medications. The ​​Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which represents the pharmaceutical industry, submitted comments in response to the FDA’s draft guidance on medications urging the agency not to ban any synthetic dyes for use in drugs—in part because, they say, dyes are helpful for distinguishing between drugs. Some major pharmaceutical companies offer dye-free options and some smaller brands specialize in dye-free drugs. No major drug company has publicly announced plans to stop using them in all of their medications.

Any children’s medications can contain dyes, including over-the-counter and prescription drugs, in both liquid forms and tablets. They are particularly common in liquid medications. These include pain relievers – such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) – cold and cough medicines, and antihistamines. Kids tend to get more of the dye in their system from syrups as opposed to pills.

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Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org