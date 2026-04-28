Consumer Reports raises concerns about the FRESH Act ahead of key hearing in the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health

Washington, DC – Following the introduction of the FDA Review and Evaluation for Safe, Healthy and Affordable Foods, or FRESH and Affordable Foods Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, Consumer Reports issued the following statement.

“At a time when consumers are demanding the removal of toxic chemicals in their food and greater transparency about food ingredients, the FRESH Act would instead weaken existing regulations that provide a layer of critical protections for consumers,” said Brian Ronholm, Director of Food Policy at Consumer Reports. “By blocking important state food safety laws and further weakening FDA oversight, this bill would represent a significant step backward for our food oversight system. Consumer Reports calls on Congress to reject this bill.”

On Wednesday, April 29, at 2:00 p.m. ET, the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing to consider the FRESH Act, along with several other pieces of legislation. The hearing can be viewed online here.

Contact: cyrus.rassool@consumer.org