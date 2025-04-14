New Consumer Reports Survey Shows Strong Bipartisan Support for Home Energy Efficiency Policies

Washington, D.C. — A new nationally representative survey of 2,291 US adults from Consumer Reports (CR) shows strong support by consumers for energy efficient home appliance standards and continued government incentives to help consumers pay for energy efficiency improvements in their homes.

Key Findings from the survey:

87% of Americans agree that new home appliances for sale in the US should be required to achieve a minimum level of efficiency. There was strong bipartisan agreement on this (94% of Democrats and 82% of Republicans).

81% of Americans support government rebates or tax incentives that would help homeowners pay for improvements to the energy efficiency of their homes. Strong majorities of both parties also support these rebates and tax incentives (89% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans)

Americans overwhelmingly say that saving money on lower energy bills (63%) would motivate them to buy a more efficient large home appliance. This was more common than all other factors, including environmental impact (9%) and reducing reliance on the electric grid (9%).

“While consumers across the country look for opportunities to decrease their utility costs, energy efficiency tax incentives and standards remain critical tools to ensure that consumers are being offered products that will not only reduce the negative environmental impacts of their home, but help them save money on energy bills,” said Dylan Jaff, a policy analyst for transportation and energy at Consumer Reports. “As the federal government evaluates if it should continue to implement these programs, we hope that consumer support for them will be taken into account.”

CR has heard from thousands of consumers across the country – homeowners, renters, families, and retirees – who have shared how energy efficiency tax credits have benefited them. In fact, over 18,500 members have joined CR’s campaign to write directly to their congressional representatives, urging them to preserve these programs.

“The messages from consumers are consistent and compelling: they support these programs, these programs work, and these incentives should continue to be offered,” said Jaff.

The nationally representative survey of 2,291 American adults was fielded in March 2025.

