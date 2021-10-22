Nevada becomes the 16th Clean Cars state, a win for consumers and the local economy

CARSON CITY, NV – Today Nevada has become the sixteenth state to adopt clean car standards following an 8 to 4 vote by the Nevada Legislative Commission. The full approval comes after a 16 month rule-making process, including a public engagement period, led by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

Leading up to the vote, the Clean Cars Nevada program was embraced broadly by state and local leaders and community stakeholders. Consumer Reports strongly supported this program throughout the public engagement period for the range of consumer and environmental benefits the regulations would yield.

The Clean Cars Nevada program will go into full effect for model year 2025 and will ensure that at least 5 percent of car sales in the state are electric. The program will also provide consumers with more options for cost-saving, lower-emitting light-duty cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs.

Additionally, the Clean Cars program will result in considerable cost savings for Nevada drivers, as recent research conducted by CR found that switching from a gas-powered car to a new electric vehicle can cut fueling costs by about 60 percent. For Nevadans driving 15,000 miles per year, that equates to around $1,000 to $1,600 annually. Electric vehicle drivers on average spend 50 percent less on repair and maintenance costs compared to owners of gas-powered vehicles.

“Today’s decision to fully approve the Clean Cars Nevada program is a huge win for Nevada consumers, the state’s economy, and the environment,” said Dr. Quinta Warren, associate director of sustainability policy at CR. “This program will give consumers across the state access to a greater variety of efficient and electric vehicles, which we know will result in big savings for Nevada drivers, better air quality, and overall improved public health.”

Consumer Reports has been a longtime advocate for clean cars standards and has survey data that supports the consumer interest in leasing or owning plug-in electric vehicles. A 2020 statewide representative survey conducted by CR found that nearly three out of four Nevada adult drivers have an interest in buying or leasing an electric vehicle, and about 10 percent of Nevada consumers plan to buy an EV for their next car purchase.

CR survey results also show that Nevadans support government policies that would expand consumer choice and lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership, with over half of adult Nevada drivers agreeing that the state should require automakers to offer plug-in EV options.

Clean car standards are the latest in a series of actions by Governor Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature to establish Nevada as a leader in clean transportation and climate action. Recently passed legislation will support increased electric vehicle usage by developing $100 million in charging infrastructure over the next 3 years.

Contact: carsen.mata@consumer.org