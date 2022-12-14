Media Advisory: Energy and Environmental Leaders to Meet for White House Electrification Summit

Consumer Reports’ Dr. Quinta Warren to join other experts to discuss opportunities created by new laws

(WASHINGTON, December 14) — Energy and environmental leaders from government, industry, academia, and stakeholder groups will meet for the White House Electrification Summit today starting at 1 pm ET. The event is hosted by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Climate Policy Office, and Office of Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation. It aims to explore how electrification can help the United States meet its climate and equity goals.

“Consumer Reports’ recent survey of American consumers shows that we have an opportunity to make real progress toward electrified transportation,” said Quinta Warren, PhD, Associate Director of Sustainability Policy at Consumer Reports. “We know consumers want, and deserve, access to sustainable options like electric vehicles. I’m pleased that the White House is bringing together so many leading minds on this topic to discuss the best path forward.”

WHO: Energy and environmental leaders from government, industry and academia, including Quinta Warren, PhD, Associate Director of Sustainability Policy at Consumer Reports

WHAT: White House Electrification Summit. Full details on the event can be found here.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 14, 1:00-3:30 PM ET

WHERE: The summit can be live steamed here.

Contact: David Butler, david.butler@consumer.org