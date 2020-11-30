Press Release

DOT’s new rule leaves consumers more vulnerable to unfair and deceptive airline industry practices

November 30, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new rule issued late last Friday during a holiday weekend by the U.S. Department of Transportation will make it more difficult for the agency to protect consumers from unfair and deceptive airline industry practices, according to Consumer Reports.  The DOT’s move to restrict its enforcement and rulemaking efforts is particularly troubling since the federal law that deregulated the industry has been interpreted to preempt state laws that protect consumers in such cases.

“The DOT’s claim that this new rule will benefit the public is itself unfair and deceptive,” said William J. McGee, Aviation Adviser for Consumer Reports. “This rule adds new layers of bureaucracy that will hamper the DOT’s ability to stop airline industry abuses that aggravate travelers.  It’s a last minute gift from the DOT to airline industry lobbyists that will leave consumers more vulnerable to unreasonable flight delays, misleading fare information, and other frustrating industry practices.  We urge the incoming Biden administration to revoke this misguided rule and rededicate the agency to protecting consumers.”

In the past, the DOT has used its authority to put limits on tarmac delays, require compensation for passengers bumped from overbooked flights, and prohibit advertisements that don’t include the full fare that passengers will pay.  The rule issued last week requires the DOT to follow new processes and documentation practices that will make it harder to enforce or strengthen existing regulations or issue new ones.

Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org or 415-902-9537

 

IssuesMoneyProduct Safety
Experts
Anna Laitin
Director, Financial Fairness and Legislative Strategy
Michael McCauley
Associate Director, Strategic Communications
You Might Also Be Interested In
December 1, 2020
Consumer Reports letter to Senate Appropriations Committee in defense of FTC Contact Lens Rule
press release
November 23, 2020
Consumer Reports Renews Call For Mandatory COVID-19 Safety Standards For Airlines and Airports As Holiday Travel Season Begins
November 13, 2020
Consumer Reports letter to Senate Commerce Committee opposing S 4613, Contact Lens Rule Modernization Act
press release
October 30, 2020
CFPB rules fail to protect consumers from abusive debt collection harassment