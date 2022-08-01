Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

Press Release

CR Submits Comments on CARB Advanced Clean Cars II 15-day Changes

August 1, 2022
Consumer Reports Comments on the Proposed Advanced Clean Cars II Rule
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 Consumer Reports (CR) submitted comments to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on proposed changes to the Advanced Clean Cars (ACC) II rule. This Rule will increase Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) options to consumers in California by establishing updated standards for the sale of new light-duty passenger vehicles beginning in 2026.

Currently, cars and trucks are the number one source of dangerous air pollutants in California. Additionally, transportation accounts for 29%  greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Light-duty vehicles account for 58% of these emissions. A Consumer Reports survey found that 71% of Americans express some level of interest in buying or leasing an electric-only vehicle (EV) with 14% of American drivers saying they would “definitely” buy or lease an EV, up from 4% who said the same in 2020.

CR urges the swift adoption of this important rule to bring increased ZEV options to California Consumers.

Learn more about the proposed rule and see CR’s comments on the rule-making in this comment letter.

Expert
Dr. Quinta Warren
Associate Director, Sustainability Policy
