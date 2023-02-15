Consumer Reports urges Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to develop a federal Clean Fuel Standard

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Consumer Reports (CR) is urging the Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works (EPW) to develop a federal Clean Fuel Standard (CFS). The nonprofit consumer research, testing and advocacy organization said a CFS is a common-sense solution to decarbonizing the transportation sector that brings greater innovation and stability to the fuels market.

A clean fuel standard is designed to decrease the carbon intensity of our transportation fuels and incentivize the development of low-carbon alternatives, which can gradually reduce petroleum dependency and achieve significant health, environmental, and climate benefits for all.

The committee will meet today at 10 a.m. ET for a hearing on The Future of Low Carbon Transportation Fuels and Consideration for a National Clean Fuels Program.

In advance of the committee hearing, CR sent a letter to EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-DE) and Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), noting that a clean fuel standard can help alleviate high gas prices by providing more fuel options for consumers that are not tied directly to fluctuating oil prices.

“A clean fuel standard is a fuel-neutral, technology-agnostic, market-based approach. A forward-looking program like a CFS is a thoughtful approach that provides a gradual transition away from traditional gasoline and diesel, and will encourage rapidly growing investment in the technologies needed to reduce pollution across the United States.,” CR said.

CR urged the Committee to consider a legislative strategy that reflects the fact that communities impacted most by transportation pollution are low income communities and communities of color. CR encouraged senators to consider a proposal that includes opportunities to invest a significant portion of CFS program revenues back into these communities, which are disproportionately affected by climate change and heavy pollution.

CR now has an online hub of information about LCFs for policymakers, consumers, and other stakeholders at cr.org /lcf

