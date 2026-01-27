Consumer Reports unveils new model bill to prevent geolocation data from being weaponized against consumers

Consumer Reports released today the State Location Privacy Act, model legislation developed to provide lawmakers with a framework for protecting the precise geolocation data of American consumers. In the absence of federal guardrails around the use of location data in the United States, the states have an opportunity to lead the way in safeguarding consumer geolocation data.

“The use of location data, such as to provide GPS directions, can be incredibly helpful for consumers in their daily lives, but this information should be treated with the utmost respect for consumer privacy. All too often, this information, which can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and visits to sensitive locations like health facilities, political rallies, and places of worship, is sold to dozens of third-parties. This practice needs to stop,” said Matt Schwartz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “At a time when location tracking is increasingly being weaponized against consumers, preventing the commercial sale of consumers’ location data is one of the most effective steps lawmakers can take to safeguard consumer privacy. We hope the State Location Privacy Act can guide lawmakers who may be considering introducing a geolocation data bill in their state but might not know where to start.”

The State Location Privacy Act aims to protect consumers’ precise geolocation data in several keys ways:

Bans the sale of precise geolocation information

Limits the collection and processing of precise geolocation information to what is necessary to provide the good or service requested by the consumer

Requires controllers to provide upfront notice about the collection and use of precise geolocation information

Includes strong enforcement provisions, including a private right of action for violations of the act

The State Location Privacy Act also received the endorsements of Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), Consumer Federation of America, Privacy Rights Clearing House, Public Knowledge, the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), and TechEquity, which are united in advancing meaningful privacy rights as detailed in the State Location Privacy Act.

To date, Maryland and Oregon have laws banning the sale of precise geolocation information. Several other states are expected to consider similar bans in 2026, either as standalone bills or as components of comprehensive laws, including California, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

Contact: cyrus.rassool@consumer.org