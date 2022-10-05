Consumer Reports: The STURDY Act passes the Senate by unanimous consent

–Bill would establish safety standards to prevent deadly tip-overs of dressers and other clothing storage units

–Furniture industry representatives, Parents Against Tip-Overs, Consumer Reports, the Consumer Federation of America, and Kids In Danger urge the House to pass the STURDY Act

WASHINGTON, D.C – Consumer Reports commends the U.S. Senate for passing the STURDY Act (S.3232), legislation that will help protect children from injuries and deaths caused by the tip-over of unstable dressers and other clothing storage units (CSUs). This lifesaving bill would direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to create a mandatory federal rule that would require all clothing storage furniture made or sold in the U.S. to meet minimum stability requirements before going to market.

Previously passed by the House in June of 2021, the amended version of this home safety bill is the result of the collaborative efforts of Parents Against Tip-Overs (PAT), the American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA), IKEA, Consumer Reports, the Consumer Federation of America, and Kids In Danger. The groups worked closely with lawmakers and staff on the Senate Commerce Committee f to advance this bipartisan bill. CR is urging the House to quickly vote on the amended STURDY Act, as passed by the Senate, and send it to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“The STURDY Act has an unprecedented level of support and represents a unique compromise between parent advocates, consumer groups, and the furniture and retail industry,” said Gabe Knight, Policy Advocate for Consumer Reports. “STURDY’s passage through the Senate is a monumental step forward for child safety and a hard-fought win for all of the bill’s stakeholders. Every House member should vote for this common-sense bill to help ensure that no more families suffer the preventable loss of a child.”

Every day an average of six children are rushed to the hospital after a chest, bureau, or dresser tips over onto them. Not all of these children survive. Since 2000, over 470 children have died in tip-over tragedies, including a two-year-old boy that was killed in May when his dresser tipped over onto him.

The STURDY Act has critical provisions that would require CSUs to pass objective, repeatable, and measurable tests that simulate real-world use, including accounting for the weight of small children, and any impact on CSU stability that may result from placement on carpeted surfaces, drawers with items in them, multiple open drawers, and dynamic force. The STURDY Act also directs the CPSC to adopt the pending ASTM International voluntary safety standard for CSUs if it is found to meet all of the performance requirements outlined in the bill. Additionally, it includes a path for manufacturers to petition the CPSC with new tests or innovative safety measures that would further improve the stability of CSUs.

