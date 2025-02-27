Consumer Reports Tests of Synthetic Braiding Hair Find Carcinogens in All Products

CR Calls on FDA to Regulate Synthetic Braiding Hair, Citing Toxic Chemical Risks

YONKERS, NY—Consumer Reports (CR) tested two samples each of 10 popular synthetic hair brands and found carcinogens in all of the synthetic braiding hair samples. The products were tested for heavy metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can pose health risks such as cancer and hormonal disruption. Users of synthetic braiding hair products have reported negative skin reactions.

James Rogers, PhD, Director and Head of Product Safety Testing for Consumer Reports said: “Synthetic braiding hair is widely used by Black women and children across the U.S., often worn for weeks at a time. As a father of two Black daughters, I know firsthand that getting braids is part of the culture, and alternatives to synthetic hair aren’t always accessible or affordable. Yet, despite its popularity, most synthetic braiding hair products lack ingredient disclosure, and they’re often worn for weeks at a time potentially exposing consumers—and braiders—to toxic chemicals for prolonged periods.

“Consumer Reports heard from Black consumers about concerns over possible hazardous chemicals in synthetic braiding hair, which led to our investigation. Our research confirmed the presence of toxic chemicals in every sample we tested, raising urgent questions about the health risks faced by millions of Black consumers.”

Consumer Reports researchers identified these top findings:

Carcinogens, or cancer-causing chemicals, were detected in 100% of the samples we tested. Benzene, a known carcinogen that can cause a kind of blood cancer – acute myeloid leukemia – was detected in three products. All the samples also contained a probable carcinogen, methylene chloride.

CR tested for 65 VOCs, and the results revealed that VOCs were detected in all products. VOCs were emitted when the braiding hair was heated to boiling (212°F) in the lab, similar to dipping the braiding hair in boiling water to seal the ends of the hair. The higher the total VOCs in a product and the longer the exposure, the greater the likelihood of negative health impacts —including nausea, dizziness, nerve, and reproductive issues in more extreme cases.

Lead was detected in nine of 10 products. With prolonged exposure, lead can cause significant health issues. This includes damage to the brain and nervous system and has been linked to immune system suppression, reproductive issues, kidney damage, and hypertension. No amount of lead is safe and it is particularly harmful to children.

Exposure to heavy metals and VOCs has been linked to serious health issues. Research has shown that toxic chemicals in beauty products contribute to hormone disruption, respiratory problems, reproductive harm, and increased cancer risks.

While our findings indicate that many synthetic braiding hair products contain toxic chemicals, they also show that it is possible to create safer products. Some products had lower concentrations of VOCs, and at least one tested negative for heavy metals, including lead—a known carcinogen. This demonstrates that healthier products are possible, including products made without lead and with fewer VOCs.

In a new petition, CR and its members are calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assert its jurisdiction over synthetic braiding hair as a cosmetic product and work towards holding companies accountable for getting dangerous chemicals out of these products. CR urges the FDA to investigate synthetic braiding hair and set strict standards for these products by limiting dangerous chemicals—especially known carcinogens such as benzene, and heavy metals such as lead. The agency should also require companies to disclose full lists of all ingredients, so consumers have transparency about the potential hazards in these products.

“It’s appalling that toxic chemicals are in these products with so little scrutiny from those who are supposed to protect people, like the FDA. Consumers should never have to risk their health when choosing personal care products, and yet, harmful ingredients in products marketed to Black women continue to go unaddressed,” said Oriene Shin, Manager of Safety Advocacy for Consumer Reports. “This inaction has failed Black women for too long, and policymakers should take the steps necessary to address these gaps and hold companies accountable that put consumers at risk.”

CR tested synthetic braiding hair in response to input from Black-led community partners. Through interviews, these groups expressed a need for more information, transparency, and testing around Black hair care products. Synthetic braiding hair was identified as a top concern.

“The Black Mom Tribe is honored to continue our work and partnership with Consumer Reports, especially on a topic so important as our hair and ensuring that Black women are aware of the health risks related to using certain hair products,” said Maya Owens, Founder of The Black Mom Tribe, an organization that creates a space to encourage, educate, and uplift black millennial moms. “Having a full understanding of the chemicals in synthetic hair that we’re using, allows us to make informed decisions that will directly impact our health. The Black Mom Tribe is committed to spreading the word about the harmful risks related to something so simple as getting our hair braided.”

CR will partner with national and state advocates to fight for safer personal care and hair products for Black consumers. While we work to build momentum for federal policy changes, CR is supporting state-level efforts like the New York Beauty Justice Act (S.2057/A.2054), which would ban some of the most toxic substances found in personal care and cosmetic products sold in the state of New York. The list of banned toxic chemicals includes lead and benzene, which CR found in its tests of synthetic braiding hair.

