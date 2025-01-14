Consumer Reports Survey Finds Majority of Americans Want Better Fuel Economy and Support Standards That Deliver Thousands in Fuel Savings

Washington, D.C. — A new nationally representative survey from Consumer Reports finds that fuel economy continues to be important to most Americans, and a majority support regulations that push automakers to deliver new vehicles that have fewer emissions and cost less to fuel. The nationally representative survey of 2,191 American adults was fielded in August and September of 2024. According to a CR analysis released today, fuel economy and emissions standards can save consumers thousands of dollars over the lifetime of the average new vehicle sold in the U.S.

Key findings from the survey:

Ninety-six percent of American drivers say fuel economy is at least somewhat important to them when considering what vehicle to purchase or lease, and two-thirds (66%) say it is very important or extremely important.

Fuel economy is the most common attribute drivers say has the most room for improvement on their vehicle. This result has been consistent across eight nationally representative surveys conducted over nine years.

Strong majorities of both Republicans and Democrats agree that automakers should continue to improve fuel economy across vehicle types; that they expect new generations of vehicles to be more fuel-efficient; and that automakers have a responsibility to consumers to improve gas mileage.

Almost two-thirds of Americans (64%) agree that the U.S. government should continue to increase fuel-economy standards.

Just 27% of Americans agree that automakers care about lowering fuel costs for their customers.

“Americans across the political spectrum want to spend less to fuel their vehicles, and they think there’s significant room for improvement by automakers,” said Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for transportation and energy at Consumer Reports. “The best way to ensure that each generation of new vehicles costs less to fuel is to have strong, incremental, and technology-neutral standards for vehicle efficiency and emissions.”

A separate analysis by Consumer Reports released today finds that fuel economy and emissions standards continue to deliver massive savings to consumers. Improvements in these standards—taken together—have combined to deliver fuel savings of over $9,000 for the average new vehicle today, compared to vehicles produced in 2001. The results show that significant fuel savings have been delivered to consumers under both Republican and Democratic administrations. The analysis also estimated that an additional $6,000 in fuel savings could be delivered to consumers purchasing model year 2029 vehicles, as long as existing federal efficiency and emissions standards remain in place.

“The incoming administration has a choice to make. Do they stay the course, ensuring that automakers continue to innovate and deliver vehicles that are cheaper to fuel? Or will they shift into reverse, costing consumers more at the pump?” said Harto. “Consumers have spoken clearly—they want stronger standards that will save them money.”

