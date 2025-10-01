Consumer Reports statement on Walmart’s pledge to remove harmful food additives from its private label products

CR applauds Walmart and calls on other grocers to follow suit

WASHINGTON DC — Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, issued the following statement about Walmart’s announcement that it plans to eliminate 41 additives from its private label foods by 2027:

“Walmart’s decision to eliminate these additives from its private label products represents a very positive step towards getting harmful synthetic dyes, sweeteners and other chemicals out of our food. As the leading grocer in the U.S., this move will have a significant impact on the market and the safety of the food that so many Americans purchase for their families.”

“Given the incremental steps that have been announced by some food companies, this commitment is a bold declaration and response to consumer sentiment that has become increasingly wary of the long list of chemicals found in so many processed foods. Walmart’s decision shows that food companies don’t have to wait for the FDA’s regulatory process to catch up with the science. Hopefully, others in the food industry will take notice and follow suit.”

NOTE: For a full list of additives that Walmart plans to eliminate from its private label brands, see the company’s statement.

