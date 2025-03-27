Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports statement on mass layoffs at Department of Health & Human Services

March 27, 2025

Staff cuts endanger public health and undermine administration’s MAHA goals

WASHINGTON DC – Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, issued the following statement today in response to the announcement of mass layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services:

“These staff cuts endanger public health and food safety, and they raise serious concerns that the administration’s pledge to make Americans healthy again could become nothing more than an empty promise. Despite recent encouraging statements about addressing infant formula safety and harmful food chemicals, mass layoffs will undermine these initiatives and hinder the FDA’s ability to ensure our food is safe to eat.”

Today’s mass layoffs come on top of the recent spending freeze at FDA and the elimination of two critical food safety advisory committees.

Media contact: Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org

 

IssuesFood
Expert
Brian Ronholm
Director of Food Policy
You Might Also Be Interested In
March 26, 2025
Consumer Reports letter endorsing California bill requiring testing and reporting of heavy metals in prenatal vitamins
press release
March 20, 2025
FDA delays the “Food Traceability Rule” required by Congress to improve the agency’s ability to respond to foodborne illness outbreaks
press release
March 19, 2025
Consumer Reports Endorses Bill That Aims to Protect California Kids From Ultra-Processed Food in Schools
press release
March 19, 2025
Consumer Reports endorses bill that aims to protect California kids from ultra-processed food in schools