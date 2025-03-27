Consumer Reports statement on mass layoffs at Department of Health & Human Services

Staff cuts endanger public health and undermine administration’s MAHA goals

WASHINGTON DC – Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, issued the following statement today in response to the announcement of mass layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services:

“These staff cuts endanger public health and food safety, and they raise serious concerns that the administration’s pledge to make Americans healthy again could become nothing more than an empty promise. Despite recent encouraging statements about addressing infant formula safety and harmful food chemicals, mass layoffs will undermine these initiatives and hinder the FDA’s ability to ensure our food is safe to eat.”

Today’s mass layoffs come on top of the recent spending freeze at FDA and the elimination of two critical food safety advisory committees.

