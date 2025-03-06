Consumer Reports statement on the elimination of two critical USDA food safety advisory committees

Termination of key advisory committees signals food safety will not be a priority at USDA

WASHINGTON DC – Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, issued the following statement today in response to the elimination of the USDA’s National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF) and National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI).

“The termination of these two important advisory committees is very alarming and should serve as a warning to consumers that food safety will not be a priority at USDA in the foreseeable future. These expert panels provide impartial scientific advice and recommendations to USDA, FDA and the CDC on public health issues related to food safety in the U.S. The failure to recognize and leverage the value of this scientific expertise is dangerous and irresponsible.”

