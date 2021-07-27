Consumer Reports statement on Facebook safety recall for the Oculus Quest 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports today welcomed an announcement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that Facebook is recalling about 4 million foam inserts for the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, which is often used for video gaming. According to the announcement, Facebook and the CPSC are aware of approximately 5,700 reports of skin irritation, including approximately 45 reports of consumers who required medical attention.

William Wallace, the manager of safety policy for Consumer Reports, said, “Our safety laws aren’t just for kitchen appliances and home improvement equipment—massive tech companies need to take steps to protect people’s health and safety, too. They need to test products thoroughly on the front end to avoid harm, and when something goes wrong, they need to act quickly. It shouldn’t take more than 5,700 complaints for Facebook or any other company to launch a recall. All companies, no matter what sector they’re in, must be ready to coordinate with the CPSC on an effective recall when people are at risk of getting hurt.”

According to the CPSC announcement, the removable foam inserts for the Oculus Quest 2 headset can cause facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps. People who experience a skin irritation or reaction should immediately stop using the recalled insert, and anyone with the insert should immediately participate in the recall.

The recalled inserts were included with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset and also sold separately as a “Quest 2 Standard Facial Interface” or in a “Quest 2 Fit Pack.” The recalled products were sold at BestBuy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and other retailers, and online at Oculus.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Gamestop.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com between October 2020 and July 2021.

Consumers can check whether their product is part of the recall and receive a free silicone cover by going to www.oculus.com/quest-2/removable-facial-interface-alert.

To learn more, read the CR news story here.

***

Contact: David Butler, david.butler@consumer.org

Note: With the continued impact of COVID-19 on health and the economy, Consumer Reports is working to give consumers the latest information and CR advice related to the pandemic.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. For 85 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education, and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests. Unconstrained by advertising or other commercial influences, CR has exposed landmark public health and safety issues and strives to be a catalyst for pro-consumer changes in the marketplace. From championing responsible auto safety standards, to winning food and water protections, to enhancing healthcare quality, to fighting back against predatory lenders in the financial markets, Consumer Reports has always been on the front lines, raising the voices of consumers.