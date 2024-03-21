Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports statement on antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple by the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of 16 states

March 21, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of 16 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple today for maintaining a monopoly in the smartphone market.  

Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for tech competition at Consumer Reports, said, “Apple has been an outlier in its willingness to make changes to products and services to the benefit of consumers and developers. We’ve seen Apple limit  access to hardware and software for competing services and products like smartwatches and contactless payments, and that’s harmed innovation and competition. Apple claims to be a champion of protecting user data, but its app store fee structure and partnership with Google search erode privacy. 

“We applaud the Justice Department’s action against Apple today. It is critical that the U.S. join regulators and competition authorities worldwide to make Apple change the way it does business.” Sharma said. 

This is the third time that the Justice Department has sued Apple for antitrust violations in the past 14 years. Consumer Reports wrote in an op-ed for USA Today about the anticompetitive practices Apple and Google deploy to dominate the smartphone marketplace.

Media contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Sumit Sharma
Senior Researcher, Technology Competition
You Might Also Be Interested In
April 3, 2024
Consumer Reports supports California bill aimed at government procurement of AI, SB 892
press release
March 28, 2024
Consumer Reports calls on Kentucky Governor Beshear to veto flawed privacy bill
press release
March 27, 2024
Oregon Governor signs landmark right to repair bill into law
March 26, 2024
Consumer Reports Submits Coalition Letter in Support of CA A.B. 3048 (Mandatory Browser Opt-Out Signals)