Consumer Reports applauds Texas governor for signing Right to Repair bill into law

Austin, TX —Consumer Reports applauds the Texas governor for signing HB 2963 into law. The legislation will require manufacturers of consumer electronics worth more than $50 to provide replacement parts, tools, and repair documentation to consumers and independent repair providers.

Texas is now the eighth state with a digital right-to-repair law, following California, Colorado, Connecticut, Oregon, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

Justin Brookman, director of tech policy at Consumer Reports, said, “A right to repair law in the second-largest state in the country means more than 30 million consumers will now have the ability to repair the devices they own. The Right to Repair movement is gaining momentum, and we’re thrilled to see Texas join Oregon and Connecticut in adopting new laws this year.”

CR is encouraging lawmakers in Texas to revisit the bill in the next legislative session to include a revision to prevent parts pairing, which refers to a manufacturer’s practice of using software to identify component parts through a unique identifier. Manufacturers can use parts pairing to prevent access to repair or confuse the consumer about a third-party repair’s efficacy. As consumers increasingly purchase products with a software component and those products are connected to the internet, the lack of clarity around repair rules can mean that these devices exist in a gray area where even after a consumer purchases a product, the manufacturer retains control and ownership of it.

Connecticut also passed a right to repair bill, SB3, that was signed into law as part of a larger consumer protection bill.

Consumer Reports has also incorporated the right to repair into its Digital Standard, a set of best practices that CR uses to evaluate the privacy and security of software, digital platforms and services, and internet-connected products, as well as to help influence the design of these products.

