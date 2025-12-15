Consumer Reports Statement: New Product Safety Rules for Water Beads, Neck Floats Will Help Keep Kids Safe Nationwide

Following years of investigation and advocacy—including by CR and affected parents—the CPSC published final rules to drastically reduce certain child hazards in the home; new rules to take effect in 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Consumer Reports (CR) today welcomed a significant victory for child safety as the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published final rules on two products that are tied to serious injuries and deaths of children: water beads and neck floats. The federal agency also approved stronger standards for bassinets, infant sleep products typically used in the first few months of a baby’s life.

While the CPSC’s commissioners approved the water bead and neck float measures earlier this year, the publication of the final rules in the Federal Register Friday and today marks the end of the rulemaking process and starts the countdown for manufacturers to comply. New water bead toys and neck floats must meet these safety requirements by March and June 2026, respectively.

Consumer Reports has investigated hazards associated with both water beads and neck floats, and advocated for the CPSC to take strong steps that would prevent injuries and tragic deaths. Parent advocates who shared their child’s story, like Ashley Haugen, founder and president of That Water Bead Lady, were instrumental in spotlighting product risks and leading the charge for safety rules.

Gabe Knight, senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, said: “We commend the Consumer Product Safety Commission for taking these vital steps to keep kids safe from dangerous water beads and neck floats. These rules will save lives and help prevent the irresponsible marketing that claimed these products were safe or beneficial to a child’s development. We stand together with the courageous parents who have spoken out for change, and we urge the CPSC to enforce these new rules vigorously.”

The New Rules: What’s Changing

1. Water Beads: Effective March 12, 2026

CR’s Investigation: A 2023 CR investigation sounded the alarm on water beads marketed as toys. They can look like candy to young children, but if swallowed, they expand drastically inside the body, causing life-threatening intestinal blockages that are often invisible to X-rays. CR also found BPA in several brands of beads.

The New Standard: The rule effectively bans water beads as toys if they expand beyond a specific size. It also sets strict limits on acrylamide, a toxic chemical found in these products. These requirements will apply only to water beads that are designed, manufactured, or marketed as toys.

2. Neck Floats: Effective June 15, 2026

CR’s Investigation: CR warned parents against using these inflatable plastic rings, which are designed to keep a baby or toddler’s head afloat while playing in water. Our experts identified them as inherently dangerous products that pose drowning and severe injury risks.

The New Standard: The rule adds performance requirements to address fatal design hazards posed by products on the market. The CPSC considered a full ban, but determined that one is not necessary, in part because the requirements of this final rule “have been assessed to reduce the risk of injury associated with neck floats and provide the highest level of safety for such products that is feasible.”

3. Bassinets and Cradles: Effective February 21, 2026

CR’s Investigation: Through safety testing and analysis of incident data, CR identified stability issues in certain bassinets—particularly those with cantilevered designs—and products with non-flat surfaces that could pose suffocation risks.

The New Standard: This update recognizes stronger stability requirements from an ASTM International standard (ASTM F2194-25) and adopts them as mandatory. While Consumer Reports continues to advocate for the highest possible bar for all infant sleep products, this rule is a meaningful step forward that closes loopholes regarding product stability and a safe sleeping surface for babies.

What Consumers Should Do Now

The effective dates of these rules are set for 2026, meaning non-compliant products may still be for sale online and in stores, or in homes today. Consumer Reports urges parents to:

Stop using water beads and neck floats immediately. Do not donate them; dispose of them safely so they are not used by anyone else.

Check your bassinet. Ensure it has not been recalled and check it for stability.

Check the manufacture date. Even after the rules go into effect, retailers may still sell older inventory. Check if the product was manufactured after the rule went into effect to ensure it meets the newest safety standard.

Report incidents. If a product has a safety issue or creates a risk of injury, report it to SaferProducts.gov.

