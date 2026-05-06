Consumer Reports Calls for Investigation into the Safety of Range Oven Glass Doors

CR’s Safety Team Spotted Hundreds of Consumer Complaints in Federal Database

Washington, DC – Consumer Reports (CR) has identified nearly 400 glass-shattering incident reports involving electric and gas ranges made by Frigidaire, GE, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung in a federal database, and is calling for an investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) into potential safety defects. The reports, submitted to the CPSC between January 2025 and March 2026, include more than 40 injuries.

Many of the 386 incident reports filed on SaferProducts.gov allege that glass in the oven’s door shattered without warning. Numerous reports specify that the appliance had been turned off when the glass shattered, sometimes for several days. “It sounded like a small bomb went off,” wrote one consumer. “Glass shot all over the floor and across the room. Anyone standing close to the oven could have been seriously injured.” Dozens of consumers describe the incident similarly. Another wrote, “I woke up to a loud crash sound, and saw all the glass on the floor.”

Frigidaire ranges were cited in 263 of the 386 reported incidents. CR also identified 63 reports citing GE, 35 citing Whirlpool, 15 citing LG, and 10 citing Samsung. All five companies responded to CR’s request for comment, with several explaining that their products meet third-party safety standards, but only Samsung noted that they “provide free-of-charge range oven repairs,” including parts and labor, regardless of the appliance’s warranty status.

Consumer Reports is calling on the CPSC to investigate the incidents, and for manufacturers to provide appropriate remedies and compensation for affected customers. “Hundreds of similar complaints make it clear that these glass-shattering incidents aren’t a one-off,” says Gabe Knight, senior safety analyst for CR. “Range owners are justifiably upset by what may be widespread product defects. We call on companies to work with the CPSC to fully address the issue, and communicate with customers about what steps they’re taking to make it right. Frigidaire, Whirlpool, LG, and GE should also follow Samsung’s lead and provide free repairs to affected owners.”

If you’ve experienced a similar incident, CR recommends reporting it to the CPSC’s publicly available consumer complaint database at SaferProducts.gov, and contacting the manufacturer.

Contact: cyrus.rassool@consumer.org