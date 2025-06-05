Consumer Reports praises Oregon governor for signing landmark geolocation and children’s privacy bill into law

Salem, Oregon – Consumer Reports applauds Oregon Governor Tina Kotek for signing H.B. 2008 into law, a landmark geolocation and children’s privacy bill that will ban the sale of precise geolocation data and the data of minors under 16. This law strengthens privacy rights for Oregonians following the passage of its comprehensive privacy law in 2023. CR worked closely with the bill sponsors to craft and support the legislation throughout the legislative process.

“With Governor Kotek’s signature, Oregon has taken a major step forward in leading the way on consumer privacy by banning the sale of precise geolocation data,” said Matt Schwartz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “This new law gives Oregonians strong protections over who can access and use their sensitive location data and provides new data protections for minors. We appreciate Oregon’s legislature for their work in advancing this critical legislation—and to Governor Kotek for signing it into law.”

In 2024, Maryland enacted the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act, which bans the sale of all sensitive data—including precise geolocation information and the personal data of minors under 18.

