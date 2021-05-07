Consumer Reports praises Minnesota ruling clearing the way for a state clean car program

ST. PAUL, MN — Consumer Reports praised an administrative law judge ruling today that gives Minnesota the green light to adopt an Advanced Clean Cars program as a big win for consumers. The state legislature and Governor Walz are expected to formally adopt the clean car program following today’s ruling.

A survey by Consumer Reports found that most prospective car buyers in Minnesota are interested in electric cars, trucks and SUVs, which is why the state’s efforts to adopt an Advanced Clean Cars program is so important.

“We’ve heard from people across Minnesota who want to save money and reduce air pollution by choosing electric vehicles,” says Alfred Artis, sustainability policy analyst for Consumer Reports. “Thanks to this decision, Minnesotans are moving closer to being among the first to get access to electric vehicles, including electric pickups and SUVs, as they come to market in the coming years.”

Minnesota is poised to become the 15th state plus the District of Columbia to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars program, which will make it easier for consumers to buy an electric or low emission vehicle. Several hundred Minnesota residents signed a Consumer Reports (CR) petition in support of the program as well.

“Adopting the LEV and ZEV programs will ensure that Minnesota drivers will be able to purchase new vehicles that pollute less than they do today, while providing superior performance and lower operating costs,” says Artis.

Seven in every ten prospective car buyers in Minnesota have some interest in electric cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the survey conducted by Consumer Reports (CR). The survey also found that 66 percent of prospective Minnesota car buyers want automakers to provide more types of electric vehicles, like SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans. Adopting the ZEV program will help ensure Minnesotans can find these kinds of electric vehicles in the coming years.

Electric vehicles offer significantly lower operating and fueling costs compared to traditional, gas-powered cars. Electric vehicles in Minnesota, on average, also produce about 62% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than gas-powered vehicles, according to a recent analysis by Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports supports state adoption of low and zero emission standards because they save drivers money on fuel, improve the kinds of vehicles consumers already like to drive, and increase buying options for consumers at their local car dealerships. Consumer Reports applauds Minnesota’s decision to stand up for consumer rights to lower pollution and more clean car choices.