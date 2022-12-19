Consumer Reports praises clean car rules advancing in Oregon and Washington state

State officials in Oregon and Washington today are moving forward to adopt clean car rules that would require all new vehicles sold in these states be zero-emission or plug-in hybrid by 2035. These rules – which would take effect in 2026 – would gradually increase the percentage of vehicles sold in the states to be zero-emission, leading to a phase out of the sale of new gasoline vehicles by the year 2035.

Under the Federal Clean Air Act, California is granted the authority to establish emissions standards more stringent than the federal government, with proper justification. Upon adoption of this rule, other states have the opportunity to adopt these rules in their own states, bringing critical emissions reductions to their residents.

Dylan Jaff, policy analyst at Consumer Reports said, “As more states choose to adopt these standards, consumers will begin to see a greater number of clean vehicle options coming to their communities. These rules will give more Americans the opportunity to take advantage of the cost savings associated with the ownership of electric vehicles, while supporting critical technology to combat climate change.”

In addition to increasing stringency requirements for the percentage of new zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) a manufacturer must sell in a given year, this rule establishes new rules on a wide range of issues for ZEV ownership, ranging from consumer protections to increasing accessibility of ZEVs in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

A CR analysis shows that when switching from a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle (EV), fuel savings alone can be $4,700 or more over the first seven years. In addition, thanks to lower maintenance and repair costs, the typical EV owner saves between $6,000 to $10,000 over the lifetime of the vehicle.

In a 2022 nationally-representative survey of 8,027 people conducted by Consumer Reports in January and February 2022, 71 percent of Americans expressed some level of interest in purchasing or leasing an electric-only vehicle.

