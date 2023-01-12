Consumer Reports Launches New Online Resource Hub as More States Move Forward on Low Carbon Fuel Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C.– With states poised to consider new clean fuel standards in 2023, and the White House announcing details of its plan to reduce U.S. transportation sector emissions this week, Consumer Reports has launched an online hub with resources on low carbon fuels for consumers and policymakers.

In New York, state Sen. Kevin Parker has introduced a bill to establish a statewide clean fuel standard. The bill aims to reduce the state’s emissions by expanding the use of low carbon fuels, which produce less carbon dioxide than traditional gasoline and diesel. The state of Washington recently adopted a similar standard, following Oregon and California, which also have enacted policies promoting the use of low carbon fuels.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration outlined a blueprint to eliminate U.S. carbon emissions from the transportation sector by 2050, including a timeline and interim targets to transition various fleets to zero- or low-emission fuels.

There are several types of low carbon fuels. They include biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel, which can be blended with traditional fuels and used in millions of gas-powered vehicles already on the road today. Other examples of low carbon fuels include electricity, as already used in hybrid and plug-in battery electric vehicles, and hydrogen, which, like electricity, works in cars designed specifically for this type of fuel. There is also growing interest in sustainable aviation fuels to power passenger planes and other aircraft.

Consumer Reports advocates are working with New York legislators and other policymakers to advance strong standards that would give consumers greater access to affordable fuels with lower emissions.

The new online hub includes explainer videos in English and Spanish, a white paper that explains low carbon fuels and how they work, as well as a webinar, fact sheets, and survey findings to help inform consumers and policymakers on the path to lowering emissions from transportation.

The nationally-representative CR survey found that one in four Americans say they have heard about the use of low carbon fuels in vehicles before taking the survey. When they learn more about the topic, two thirds of Americans (67%) say they would likely use low carbon fuel in their personal vehicle if the cost per gallon was the same as the cost for traditional fuel.

Consumer Reports does not prefer or endorse certain types of low carbon fuel over others; it is technology neutral. It aims to encourage actions that will deliver more low-carbon fuel choices for consumers. The new online hub was created to aid in that mission.

To learn more, visit cr.org/lcf