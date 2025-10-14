Consumer Reports calls on FDA to set strict limits on lead in protein powders

CR investigation finds two-thirds of protein powders and shakes tested contained high levels of lead in a single serving

YONKERS, NY – Consumer Reports urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today to establish strict limits on lead in popular protein powders and shakes in light of its new investigation that found troubling levels of toxic heavy metals in the samples it tested. CR recently analyzed 23 protein powders and shakes and found that more than two-thirds of the products contained more lead in a single serving than what its experts say is safe to consume in a day – some by more than ten times.

“Protein powders and shakes have become immensely popular and are part of a daily routine for many people who are focused on consuming more protein in their diet,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, which launched a petition today calling on the FDA to take action once the government shutdown is over. “Our tests found that toxic heavy metal contamination in protein supplements is widespread and has worsened since we first analyzed these products 15 years ago.”

Ronholm continued, “No one should have to worry that their protein shake could expose them to dangerous levels of lead. It’s time for the FDA to protect the public and hold industry accountable by setting strong limits on lead in protein powders and shakes.”

Unlike prescription and over-the-counter drugs, the FDA doesn’t review, approve, or test supplements like protein powders before they are sold. Federal regulations also don’t generally require supplement makers to prove their products are safe, and there are no federal limits for the amount of heavy metals they can contain.

No amount of lead exposure is considered safe, but the greatest danger comes from repeated or continuous exposure, particularly at high doses. Children and pregnant people are most vulnerable because lead can damage the developing brain and nervous system, which has the potential to cause neurological issues, learning delays, and behavioral problems. Chronic lead exposure has been linked to immune suppression, reproductive problems, kidney damage, and high blood pressure in adults. Since lead lingers in the body, even small amounts can add up over time and contribute to health risks.

CR tested a range of best-selling dairy, beef, and plant-based protein supplements, including protein powders and ready-to-drink protein shakes. About 70 percent of the products tested contained over 120 percent of CR’s level of concern for lead, which is 0.5 micrograms per day.

Two plant-based protein powders contained enough lead that CR’s experts advise not to consume them. Naked Nutrition’s Mass Gainer powder contained 7.7 micrograms of lead per serving, which is roughly 1,570 percent of CR’s level of concern for the heavy metal. One serving of Huel’s Black Edition powder contained 6.3 micrograms of lead, or about 1,290 percent of CR’s daily lead limit.

Two other powders contained lead between 400 and 600 percent of CR’s level of concern. Garden of Life’s Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein and Momentous’ 100% Plant Protein. CR’s experts advise users to limit consumption to once a week.

The lead levels in plant-based products were, on average, nine times the amount found in those made with dairy-based proteins, like whey, and twice as great as beef-based ones. Dairy-based protein powders and shakes generally had the lowest amounts of lead, but half of the products CR tested still had high enough levels of contamination that its experts advise against daily use.

“There’s no reason to panic if you’ve been taking any of the products we tested, since many of these protein powders are fine to use occasionally and none of them will cause immediate harm,” said Tunde Akinleye, the CR food safety researcher who led the testing project. “But regular users of protein supplements should consider reducing their consumption.”

Two other products exceed CR’s level of concern for cadmium, classified as a probable human carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency. One serving of Huel’s Black Edition plant-based protein powder contained 9.2 micrograms of cadmium, more than double the level that public health authorities and CR experts say may be harmful, which is 4.1 micrograms. Vega’s Premium Sport brand powder had enough cadmium that one serving would also put you just over that level.

CR detected 8.5 micrograms of inorganic arsenic, a known human carcinogen according to the EPA, in a single serving of Optimum Nutrition’s Serious Mass whey protein powder, which is twice the limit its scientists say is safe to consume daily.

For a more detailed explanation of CR’s findings, company responses, and tips for consumers on avoiding harmful exposure to lead in protein supplements, see Protein Powders and Shakes Contain High Levels of Lead.

