Consumer Reports calls on Nevada to invest in new vehicle technology to create a consumer-driven economic recovery

74% of prospective vehicle buyers in Nevada are interested in getting an electric vehicle

CARSON CITY, NV — Consumer Reports is advising Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to take additional actions to help Nevadans and assist in the state’s economic recovery.

The policy recommendations seize on the benefits of electrifying Nevada’s transportation sector through consumer rebates and other financial incentives.

“From innovative vehicle technology to recharging infrastructure at homes, stores, and workplaces, investments in the future of transportation can deliver new jobs and economic activity, lifting up both consumers and businesses,” writes Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, in a letter to Nevada’s Governor, along with a fact sheet.

Consumer Reports recommends policies that would make buying and owning a zero-emission vehicle easier for all consumers. This includes expanding financing tools and rebates for purchasing an electric vehicle and home-charging equipment, and requiring automakers to provide more zero-emission vehicles at local dealerships. CR also recommends investments in public charging infrastructure, and changing building codes to make charging easier at multi-unit buildings. CR has offered to brief the Governor’s economic recovery team about the suggestions.

New research from Consumer Reports (CR) found that Nevadans will spend 60% less per year on operating costs when they switch from fueling to charging a new electric vehicle, which comes out to about $1,000 to $1,200 in fuel savings annually in Nevada. Mainstream electric vehicles (EVs) are also saving consumers 50% on repair and maintenance costs. Overall, EVs will save owners an average of $6,000 to $10,000 over the life of the vehicle compared to a similar gas-powered vehicle. Smart investments in building the local infrastructure needed for this new vehicle technology would have the added benefit of spurring job creation, and benefiting Nevada’s economy.

Nevadans want more vehicle choice. A new state-representative survey from Consumer Reports finds that 74% of prospective car buyers in Nevada are interested in getting an electric vehicle, including 38% for their very next purchase.

However, Nevadans currently do not have many affordable electric vehicle choices. Only 13 of about 400 vehicle models available to buy in Nevada are battery-electric, none of which are pickup trucks or full-size SUVs. And in CR’s survey, 40% of prospective vehicle buyers in Nevada said that a lack of public charging infrastructure was a major reason they might not buy an electric vehicle for their next purchase.

“There are a lot of Nevadans interested in the advantages of owning an electric vehicle, but consumers won’t be able to get those benefits without smart policies and investments from state leaders,” says CR policy analyst Alfred Artis, who sent the letter to the Governor. “This is a chance for the governor to put his foot on the accelerator to drive the state’s economy and consumer benefits to new heights.”

“Decisive actions by state leaders that help consumers save money will also have a great return on investment for Nevada’s economy,” says David Friedman, Vice President of Advocacy for Consumer Reports. “The more money Nevadans have in their pockets, the more they will spend, and the state’s economy will be stronger and more diversified in the long run.”

In addition, by following through on plans to adopt Low-Emission Vehicle (LEV) standards, Nevada drivers will save about $2.5 billion in fuel costs over the life of their new cars, which will otherwise be lost due to the rollback of federal fuel economy and emissions standards.

“This is a huge opportunity to expand state leadership on a 21st century auto market that will save consumers money by giving them access to more fuel-efficient vehicles and more consumer choice overall,” adds Artis.

Media contact:

David Butler

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Consumer Reports

David.Butler@consumer.org

(202) 462-6262 ext. 7416

###

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit consumer membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. For 80 years CR has been providing evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education, and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumer interests. For more information, go to CR.org/advocacy.