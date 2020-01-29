Consumer Reports Calls on Health App Developers to Respect the Privacy Rights of Consumers

Yonkers, NY – Consumer Reports along with 10 organizations issued a letter today urging five reproductive health app developers to respect the privacy rights of consumers and improve their privacy standards. These apps include BabyCenter, Clue, Flo, My Calendar, and Ovia.

These reproductive health apps are offered as an empowerment tool for consumers eager for agency over their health. Yet at the same time, many health apps do not have proper privacy standards in place, which can result in sensitive health data falling into the wrong hands, as found in a recent CR investigation.

“CR is deeply concerned about the lack of proper privacy standards built into these apps,” said Dena Mendelsohn, Senior Policy Counsel at Consumer Reports. “It’s true that we don’t have laws that require health apps to get your consent to collect, buy and sell your data. But given the highly personal and sensitive nature of the information, these companies should do better.”

This concern over how these companies handle user data is reflected in a CR petition that has amassed over 22,000 signatures. Consumers from around the country want improved privacy protections of their data and are calling on these health app companies to follow the same privacy laws that govern healthcare providers.

Respecting user privacy is a basic and achievable goal. A blueprint for doing so is available in the form of the Digital Standard, a set of benchmarks that companies can use to design digital products that are respectful of consumer privacy rights.

###

