Consumer Reports Calls on Congress to Make Roads Safer, Cleaner, and Fairer in Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill

WASHINGTON, DC—Consumer Reports (CR) today announced its recommendations to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the House Energy and Commerce Committee for the next surface transportation reauthorization bill. As Congress begins to develop its reauthorization package, CR called on lawmakers to use this opportunity to strengthen the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) capacity to address safety gaps, modernize vehicle safety rules, expand clean vehicle infrastructure, and prioritize highway funding that is fair for all users.

Drawing on nearly 90 years of research, testing, and advocacy, CR warned that without strong federal action, consumers will continue to face unnecessary risks and costs that slow progress toward safer, cleaner roads.

“The next reauthorization is a critical opportunity to build upon advances made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and modernize our approach to vehicle safety,” said Cooper Lohr, Senior Policy Analyst for Consumer Reports. “Congress needs to fund NHTSA at levels that actually match what we’re asking them to do, because statutory requirements and deadlines alone are meaningless if the agency doesn’t have the people or resources necessary to complete its work.”

“As Congress considers if and how to fill the funding gap left by a failure to increase the gas tax for over 30 years, they should focus on fairness and be mindful of the impacts that any new taxes or fees might have on vulnerable consumer groups,” said Chris Harto, Senior Policy Analyst for Consumer Reports.

CR outlined key priorities and recommendations for the next surface transportation reauthorization, including completing overdue safety mandates, closing known safety gaps, addressing the challenges and opportunities of automated and connected vehicles, expanding equitable access to electric vehicle (EV) charging, enforcing fuel economy standards, and developing fair, sustainable, approaches to funding the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

CR’s top recommendations to Congress include:

Fully fund and staff NHTSA to eliminate rulemaking backlogs and meet safety mandates.

Require NHTSA to complete all outstanding safety rulemakings, including heavy vehicle AEB, impaired driving prevention, and rear-seat occupant detection.

Modernize vehicle safety standards to address blind zones, expand automatic emergency braking to detect cyclists and motorcyclists, and mandate effective driver monitoring for advanced systems.

Expand EV charging access to rural areas and multi-unit housing residents left behind by private investment.

Enforce reasonable fuel economy standards that save consumers thousands over a vehicle’s lifetime.

Consider only fair, privacy-protective road funding mechanisms that protect vulnerable groups, including older and lower-income Americans.

CR’s full comments to DOT are available here.

CR’s recommendations to the House Energy Commerce Committee are available here.