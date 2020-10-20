Consumer Reports calls on Arizona to invest in new vehicle technology to create a consumer-driven economic recovery

71% of prospective vehicle buyers are interested in getting an electric vehicle

PHOENIX, AZ — Consumer Reports is advising Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to take additional actions to help Arizonans and assist in the state’s economic recovery.

The policy recommendations seize on the benefits of electrifying Arizona’s transportation sector through consumer rebates and other financial incentives.

“From innovative vehicle technology to recharging infrastructure at homes, stores, and workplaces, investments in the future of transportation can deliver new jobs and economic activity, lifting up both consumers and businesses,” writes Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, in a letter to Arizona’s Governor, along with a fact sheet.

Consumer Reports recommends policies that would make buying and owning a zero-emission vehicle easier for all consumers. This includes expanding financing tools and rebates for purchasing an electric vehicle and home-charging equipment, and requiring automakers to provide more zero-emission vehicles at local dealerships. CR also recommends investments in public charging infrastructure, and changing building codes to make charging easier at multi-unit buildings. CR has offered to brief the Governor’s economic recovery team about the suggestions.

New research from Consumer Reports found that Arizonans will spend 60% less per year on operating costs when they switch from fueling to charging a new electric vehicle, which comes out to about $900 to $1,150 in fuel savings annually in Arizona. Mainstream electric vehicles (EVs) are also saving consumers 50% on repair and maintenance costs. Overall, EVs will save owners an average of $6,000 to $10,000 over the life of the vehicle compared to a similar gas-powered vehicle. Smart investments in building the local infrastructure needed for this new vehicle technology would have the added benefit of spurring job creation, and benefiting Arizona’s economy.

Consumers want more vehicle choice. A new survey from Consumer Reports finds that 71% of prospective car buyers in the U.S. are interested in getting an electric vehicle, including 31% for their very next purchase.

However, Arizonans currently do not have many affordable electric vehicle choices. Only 14 of about 400 vehicle models available to buy in Arizona are battery-electric, none of which are pickup trucks or full-size SUVs. And in CR’s survey, nearly half of prospective vehicle buyers in the U.S. said that a lack of public charging infrastructure was a major reason they might not buy an electric vehicle for their next purchase.

“New mainstream electric vehicles will save drivers thousands of dollars in maintenance and operating costs, but only if they can find them at their local dealerships,” says CR policy analyst Alfred Artis, who sent the letter to the governor. “The governor is in the driver seat. This is the time to put his foot on the accelerator and steer towards a future that helps all Arizona consumers.”

“Taking decisive action that helps consumers save money today will also have a great return on investment for Arizona’s economy,” says David Friedman, Vice President of Advocacy for Consumer Reports. “The more money Arizonans have in their pockets, the more they will spend, and the state’s economy will be stronger and more diversified in the long run.”

In addition, before the rollback of federal fuel economy and pollution standards, Arizona drivers were set to save about $6 billion in fuel costs over the life of their new vehicles. Arizona can put that money back into the pockets of its residents by adopting Low-Emission Vehicle (LEV) standards.

“This is a huge opportunity for state leadership on a 21st century auto market that will save consumers money by giving them access to more fuel-efficient vehicles and more consumer choice overall,” adds Artis.

