Consumer Reports applauds Senate vote in favor of historic climate legislation

New CR survey finds consumers cite charging logistics and costs as top barriers to getting an electric vehicle; Senate bill would help lower some of those barriers

WASHINGTON, D.C – The U.S. Senate today voted in favor of a budget reconciliation bill that contains historic investments in climate and clean energy initiatives.

Consumer Reports, the nonprofit, nonpartisan consumer advocacy organization, praised the Senate vote. CR encouraged members of the U.S. House to take quick action to approve the bill – known as the Inflation Reduction Act – and send it to the President to sign into law.

Dr. Quinta Warren, Associate Director of Sustainability Policy for Consumer Reports, said, “This bill has enormous potential to be a game changer for consumers and clean transportation. Our research shows that a growing number of consumers are interested in getting electric vehicles, but many have questions about costs and charging, and this bill would help lower some of those barriers.”

The bill contains incentives that would reduce the cost of some electric vehicles (EVs), providing consumers with more options to purchase clean vehicles that cost much less to fuel and operate than gas-powered vehicles. Plus, it includes funding that could boost the availability of charging stations in more communities.

A recent nationally-representative CR survey found that 36% of Americans said they would “definitely” or “seriously consider” getting an EV for their next vehicle if they were to purchase or lease one today. 53% of Americans said tax rebates or discounts at the time of purchase would encourage them to get an EV. The survey found Americans said the biggest barriers to getting an EV were charging logistics, how far a vehicle would travel on a charge, and the costs involved with buying, owning, and maintaining an EV.

