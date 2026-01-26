Consumer Reports applauds reintroduction of Virginia location privacy legislation

Richmond, VA – Consumer Reports today announced support for the reintroduction of SB 338, legislation to amend the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act to ban the sale of consumers’ precise geolocation data. Consumer Reports supported a version of this legislation last year that unanimously passed the Senate but was not advanced in the House.

Virginia Senator Russet Perry (SD-31), who introduced the bill, said, “SB338 is timely and necessary legislation that closes a dangerous gap by banning the sale of precise geolocation data—information that consumers never intended to be sold and that bad actors can use to harm everyday people. Virginians should not have their daily movements treated as a commodity, especially while federal law still allows this kind of data trafficking. My bill makes clear that Virginia will not wait for federal action to safeguard our residents’ privacy and security.”

“We applaud Senator Russet Perry for continuing to lead the way on consumer location privacy in Virginia,” said Matt Schwartz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “Location data is among the most sensitive information companies can collect, potentially revealing visits to reproductive or mental health clinics, political rallies, places of worship, and other potentially sensitive locations. At a time when location tracking is increasingly being weaponized against consumers, stopping the commercial sale of consumers’ location data is one of the most effective steps lawmakers can take to safeguard consumer privacy. We urge the Virginia legislature to advance SB 338 without delay.”

If passed, Virginia would join Maryland and Oregon in banning the sale of precise geolocation information. Several other states are expected to consider similar bans in 2026, including California, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington.

